For Bleachers, the New Jersey-based rock band founded by Jack Antonoff, playing to a sold-out crowd at Madison Square Garden was “beyond emotional.”

“Love you all and thank you deeply for what happened at that show,” Antonoff wrote on Instagram shortly after the Oct. 4th show. For the band, MSG was the final sendoff to their massive From the Studio to the Stage world tour, which kicked off in May in support of this year’s self-titled album.

“Thank you to every person who came out around the world,” Antonoff continued. “If you came from around the corner for the first time or traveled thousands of miles to be with us again, again, we thank you. No matter how big the venue we feel every single one of you and nobody, NOBODY touches Bleachers people.”

2024 isn’t over for the band just yet, though. The band isn’t taking any breaks, though — earlier this month, they debuted their new holiday song, “Merry Christmas, Please Don’t Call,” and in December, Antonoff, alongside designer sister Rachel, will host the Ally Coalition’s 10th Annual Talent Show. Plus, even more new music may not be so far off. “I have not been able to sit down and share thoughts... because the end of the tour has spun me up and caused writing,” Antonoff wrote. In the meantime, a picture is worth 1,000 words.

Here, Bleachers share an exclusive behind-the-scenes look of the From the Studio to the Stage tour, annotated by Antonoff himself.

“tonight’s setlist as of 2 pm”

“holy shit”

“just wrapped soundcheck. playing to an empty msg was like imagining what’s to come but having no idea at all what form it would really take”

“not discussing who won”

“the grotto”

“don’t forget to visit”

“a few minutes before we got on stage”

“literal seconds before we got on stage”

“from the studio to the stage to the studio”

“love our people so much. 10.04.24 forever and ever”