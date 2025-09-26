Two people sitting on a sofa indoors. One wears a white shirt and rests his arm on the other's shoul...
Tyrell Hampton

Nylon Nights

Chanel's Boys Night Out

It Boys Christopher Briney, Nat Wolff, Daniel Caesar, and more came out for the launch of Bleu de Chanel L'Exclusif.

by Lauren McCarthy

Let’s be honest: Chanel is usually for the girls. Whether it’s lunch with Kaitlyn Dever and Cazzie David, or dinner with Laufey and Lola Tung, a Chanel event is always the ultimate gathering of the It Girls.

But on Thursday, Sept. 25, the It Boys got their own chance to shine. To celebrate the U.S. debut of Bleu de Chanel L'Exclusif, the brand’s new fragrance created in-house perfumer Olivier Polge, Chanel threw a rooftop party several stories above Madison Square Park at the exclusive Le Jardin sur Madison.

Despite the above-Union Square address, the night had a distinctively downtown feel, as musicians like Miguel and Daniel Caesar, who surprised the crowd with an intimate performance later in the evening, mixed with Manhattan staples Luka Sabbat and Evan Mock. Christopher Briney and Sean Kaufman held court for the The Summer I Turned Pretty crew, while fellow actors Scott Eastwood and Lukas Gage mingled nearby. Also spotted in the lounge-like setting: Cole Bennett, Manny Jacinto, Skyer Gisondo, Mustafa the Poet, and Nico Brunstein.

Of course, there were still plenty of It Girls to go around. Teyana Taylor feted the eve of her latest One Battle After Another in a sleek black jumpsuit, while Lucy Dacus arrived ahead of her Friday evening headline slot at All Things Go. Musician Amber Mark bopped around on the arm of actor and comedian Owen Thiele, as Grace Van Patten caught up with ex-boyfriend Nat Wolff alongside her sister Anna. Even Gabbriette made the international flight to celebrate, taking a brief intermission between Milan and Paris to get a whiff.

Here, a closer look inside the party, courtesy of photographer Tyrell Hampton.

GabbrietteTyrell Hampton
Evan Mock and Justine SkyeTyrell Hampton
Owen Thiele, Amber Mark, and Lukas GageTyrell Hampton
Grace van PattenTyrell Hampton
Lucy DacusTyrell Hampton
Luka Sabbat and Cole BennettTyrell Hampton
Manny JacintoTyrell Hampton
MiguelTyrell Hampton
Skyler GisondoTyrell Hampton
Teyana TaylorTyrell Hampton
Faye Webster and Mustafa The Poet
