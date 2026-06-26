Nylon Nights
Inside The Cannes Dinner-Turned-Influencer Power Table
UTA Creators and Claude synced up to host an intimate dinner in the South of France.
Every media it girl’s proper Euro Summer starts at Cannes Lions. The five-day sprint in the South of France that gathers executives, brands, founders and creators has been making waves in 2026, especially with United Talent Agency’s launch of UTA Beach — serving as the backdrop for business and pleasure.
On Wednesday, June 24, UTA Creators synced up with AI powerhouse Claude to host the most coveted dinner invite during media’s hottest week (literally, a record-breaking temp for France). Guests included Greta Louise Tomé, Kate Bartlett, Connor Wood, Lucy Guo, Katie Fang, and more creators and entrepreneurs — and NYLON Members! — for an evening of flowing rosé and deep creator economy convos that simply sound better against the coastline.
Set against a packed week at UTA Beach, the dinner served as a worlds‑collide moment for creators and brands. We’ll be keeping an eye on our feeds for what’s next on the Tour de Franzia.
Photography courtesy of United Talent Agency.