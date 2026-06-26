Inside The Cannes Dinner-Turned-Influencer Power Table

Every media it girl’s proper Euro Summer starts at Cannes Lions. The five-day sprint in the South of France that gathers executives, brands, founders and creators has been making waves in 2026, especially with United Talent Agency’s launch of UTA Beach — serving as the backdrop for business and pleasure.

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On Wednesday, June 24, UTA Creators synced up with AI powerhouse Claude to host the most coveted dinner invite during media’s hottest week (literally, a record-breaking temp for France). Guests included Greta Louise Tomé, Kate Bartlett, Connor Wood, Lucy Guo, Katie Fang, and more creators and entrepreneurs — and NYLON Members! — for an evening of flowing rosé and deep creator economy convos that simply sound better against the coastline.

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Set against a packed week at UTA Beach, the dinner served as a worlds‑collide moment for creators and brands. We’ll be keeping an eye on our feeds for what’s next on the Tour de Franzia.

Photography courtesy of United Talent Agency.