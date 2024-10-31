Chappell Roan’s Austin City Limits Tour Diary

“Not to be dramatic but … Austin City Limits was transcendent,” says Ramisha Sattar. As Chappell Roan’s main creative collaborator — and best friend — the same could be said for the pair’s skyrocket of a year, which saw Roan, 26, catapult to mass superstardom.

Sattar, who goes by Misha, and is also the design lead at CHANI, the popular astrology app, has been along for the ride, which is seemingly getting bigger and better each day (this Saturday, Roan will make her debut as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live). One particularly meaningful stop: Austin City Limits, where Roan closed the three-day festival with what many quickly heralded as the largest crowd in ACL history. “I grew up going to ACL as a Texan, so getting to watch Chappell play the main stage was so exciting,” Sattar says. “It was also such an emotional moment because it was our final festival of the year. It’s so surreal to think about how much has changed since the first festival — Coachella. Watching the crowds grow, and the excitement explode has been so magical. Ending it in Texas just felt perfect.”

Here, Sattar shares intimate behind-the-scenes photos and captions from the weekend, exclusively for NYLON On Tour.

Right before walking the stage, Weekend 2. A little behind the scenes. <3 ヾ( ˃ᴗ˂ )◞ • *✰ 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

The band during weekend 2! Lucy on drums, Andrea on Guitar, and Allee on Bass. Styled by Genesis, of course! <3

Femininomenon is the first song of the set, and such a fun opening. These are also some of my favorite visuals Chappell and I have made together. Fireworks for Femininomenon. (⁠ᗒ⩊ᗕ ྀི) The pyro gets me every time. 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

The iconic Good Luck Babe bridge.⸜(。˃ ᵕ ˂ )⸝

Naked in Manhattan will always be one of my favorite moments in the set. <3 Watching the sun set during the show was everything. 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Ali snapping a pic of the makeup look she created for weekend two! ( ˘ ³˘)

Waving up bandanas for Pink Pony Club. Performing Subway. It’s unreleased, but that didn’t stop the crowd from knowing every word. 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Obligatory Kisha Kisha photo, weekend one. (❀ˆᴗˆ)(•́ᴗ•̀✿)

Fans at Weekend 1! There were Midwest Princess hats everywhere you looked. The crowd for the final festival of the year. ✧( •⌄• )◞◟( •⌄• )✧ !!! Best summer ever <3 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2