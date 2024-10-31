On Tour
Chappell Roan’s Austin City Limits Tour Diary
An intimate behind-the-scenes look with 2024’s biggest pop star, shot by her best friend and creative director Ramisha Sattar.
“Not to be dramatic but … Austin City Limits was transcendent,” says Ramisha Sattar. As Chappell Roan’s main creative collaborator — and best friend — the same could be said for the pair’s skyrocket of a year, which saw Roan, 26, catapult to mass superstardom.
Sattar, who goes by Misha, and is also the design lead at CHANI, the popular astrology app, has been along for the ride, which is seemingly getting bigger and better each day (this Saturday, Roan will make her debut as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live). One particularly meaningful stop: Austin City Limits, where Roan closed the three-day festival with what many quickly heralded as the largest crowd in ACL history. “I grew up going to ACL as a Texan, so getting to watch Chappell play the main stage was so exciting,” Sattar says. “It was also such an emotional moment because it was our final festival of the year. It’s so surreal to think about how much has changed since the first festival — Coachella. Watching the crowds grow, and the excitement explode has been so magical. Ending it in Texas just felt perfect.”
Here, Sattar shares intimate behind-the-scenes photos and captions from the weekend, exclusively for NYLON On Tour.
Photographs by Ramisha Sattar