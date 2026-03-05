On February 28. at UBS Arena, singer-songwriter Conan Gray brought the emotional world of his Wishbone era to life with a performance that felt less like a concert and more like a coming-of-age movie. NYLON Members came along for the ride as an exclusive perk for our community in NYC.

NYLON Members and friends of the brand headed to the new luxury shopping experience on Long Island, Belmont Park Village, adjacent to arena where they were greeted with flutes of champagne at favorites like Vivienne Westwood and Thom Browne. Guests included Dylan Marino, Josephine Vinicino, Shay Curré, Vienna Skye, Shiny Liu and more creators anticipating dinner at Hundredfold and enjoying the holistic experience in New York across music, style and culture.

1 / 5 INFO 1 / 5

From the moment he stepped onstage, Gray had the arena mesmerized. The crowd — many dressed in sailor-inspired looks pulled straight from the album’s nautical aesthetic — screamed every lyric back as he bounced between shimmering pop and signature ballads.

Midway through the show, the energy shifted. Gray slowed things down with a run of fan favorites like “Heather” and “The Cut That Always Bleeds,” turning the massive arena into a camaraderie of heartbroken and healing fans. Emotions aside, by the time the opening notes of “Maniac” hit, the entire venue was on its feet ready for a cathartic dance party to close out the night.