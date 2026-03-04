Meet The Judges Behind Our New Dance 100 List

This month, NYLON House is unveiling the inaugural Dance 100, a celebration of the DJs and electronic artists ruling dance floors right now. To help capture the pulse of nightlife, we assembled a panel of dozens of experts from every corner of the music industry: managers, bookers, agents, programmers, label heads, and more. Get to know them below before we unveil the full ranked list on March 19.

Mark Andrezyk Director of Talent, Framework / Sound presents → Los Angeles Michael Berg & Ali Gayda Partner & Talent Buyer, Collectiv Presents → Chicago Steven Braines Co-founder, HE.SHE.THEY → London Fiona Garden Hana Braverman Marketing Manager, Dance & Electronic, FUGA → New York Jayma Cardoso Founder and Creative Director, The Surf Lodge → New York Adam Chaves Manager, The Shalizi Group → Los Angeles Eddie Diaz Jace Cohen Co-Founder, Versa → Los Angeles Parker Cohen Co-Founder/Owner, Metatone Management → Scottsdale Sara Cooper Owner, Sara Cooper PR → Los Angeles Blake Coppelson Founder/CEO of Proximity → Los Angeles Wayne Crane Senior Executive Director of Entertainment, Wynn Las Vegas → Las Vegas Simon Dawson General Manager, Defected Records → London

Dani Deahl Head of Communications & Creator Insights, BandLab → Chicago Philip Cheung Ari Elkins Music Curator and Founder, Suede Records → Los Angeles Maddie Gavin Product Manager, Ninja Tune → Los Angeles Sohyun Lee Ben Gill Dance & Electronic Programmer, Amazon Music → Los Angeles Bryan Goldberg CEO, BDG → Miami Tyler Goldberg Co-founder & President of JET Management → Los Angeles Alex Greenberg CEO and Founder, FALCON Publicity → Los Angeles Taryn Haight VP Business Development, Electronic, Wasserman → Los Angeles Bobby Hendrickson Host & Founder of DJ Lovers Club → Miami Shannon Herber Founder & CEO, Wise River Consulting → Los Angeles Hayley Horn Social Media Manager, Club Space → Miami Helena Horn Senior Director, Artist & Label Partnerships, The Orchard (Sony Music) → Los Angeles

Finlay Johnson CEO, Association For Electronic Music → Edinburgh Moody Jones President, Dirtybird Records → San Francisco Duncan King Head of Festivals & Partnerships, Skiddle → London Steph LaFera Global Head of Electronic Music, WME → New York Valerie Lee Host & Interviewer, Check In, Wynn Las Vegas → Las Vegas Danilo Lewis Head of Photography, KURSZA → Los Angeles Ryan Macavoy Founder, The Mesh Company → Los Angeles Rick Maia Director of Entertainment and Content, FIVE Hotels and Resorts Programming and Booking, The Pacha Group → Ibiza Liz Miller Lead SPM, Artist Strategy, Global Partnerships, Meta → New York Sam Mobarek Founder, Mob Creative → Los Angeles Lindsey Byrnes Becca Morris Talent Buyer, Insomniac → Los Angeles Beatriz Murillo Marketing, Amnesia → Ibiza

Rida Naser Director, Sirius XM → New York Lorne Padman Founder, TrueStep Productions → Los Angeles Megan Perez-Carpenter Senior Producer of Music & Content, Do LaB/Lightning in a Bottle → Los Angeles Josh Posner Head of Music Talent, BDG & VP, Breakaway → New York Paula Quijano Executive Vice President, Little Empire Music → Los Angeles Eric Ananmalay Ferry Rais Music Agent, CAA → Los Angeles David Rishty President, Palm Tree Records → New York Andrea Rosen Portfolio Manager, Best Nights VC → Berlin Zach Ruben Co-Founder, Breakaway → Columbus Nick Saady Attorney, Pryor Cashman → New York Orri Sachar Vice President, Monstercat → Vancouver, BC Shirin Saffari Talent Buyer, The Night League → Ibiza