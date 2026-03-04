Getty Images

Meet The Judges Behind Our New Dance 100 List

This month, we’re unveiling NYLON House’s inaugural Dance 100, a list of the DJs and electronic artists ruling the moment — with help from dozens of industry insiders.

by NYLON Editors

This month, NYLON House is unveiling the inaugural Dance 100, a celebration of the DJs and electronic artists ruling dance floors right now. To help capture the pulse of nightlife, we assembled a panel of dozens of experts from every corner of the music industry: managers, bookers, agents, programmers, label heads, and more. Get to know them below before we unveil the full ranked list on March 19.

Mark Andrezyk

Director of Talent, Framework / Sound presents

→ Los Angeles

Michael Berg & Ali Gayda

Partner & Talent Buyer, Collectiv Presents

→ Chicago

Steven Braines

Co-founder, HE.SHE.THEY

→ London

Fiona Garden

Hana Braverman

Marketing Manager, Dance & Electronic, FUGA

→ New York

Jayma Cardoso

Founder and Creative Director, The Surf Lodge

→ New York

Adam Chaves

Manager, The Shalizi Group

→ Los Angeles

Eddie Diaz

Jace Cohen

Co-Founder, Versa

→ Los Angeles

Parker Cohen

Co-Founder/Owner, Metatone Management

→ Scottsdale

Sara Cooper

Owner, Sara Cooper PR

→ Los Angeles

Blake Coppelson

Founder/CEO of Proximity

→ Los Angeles

Wayne Crane

Senior Executive Director of Entertainment, Wynn Las Vegas

→ Las Vegas

Simon Dawson

General Manager, Defected Records

→ London

Dani Deahl

Head of Communications & Creator Insights, BandLab

→ Chicago

Philip Cheung

Ari Elkins

Music Curator and Founder, Suede Records

→ Los Angeles

Maddie Gavin

Product Manager, Ninja Tune

→ Los Angeles

Sohyun Lee

Ben Gill

Dance & Electronic Programmer, Amazon Music

→ Los Angeles

Bryan Goldberg

CEO, BDG

→ Miami

Tyler Goldberg

Co-founder & President of JET Management

→ Los Angeles

Alex Greenberg

CEO and Founder, FALCON Publicity

→ Los Angeles

Taryn Haight

VP Business Development, Electronic, Wasserman

→ Los Angeles

Bobby Hendrickson

Host & Founder of DJ Lovers Club

→ Miami

Shannon Herber

Founder & CEO, Wise River Consulting

→ Los Angeles

Hayley Horn

Social Media Manager, Club Space

→ Miami

Helena Horn

Senior Director, Artist & Label Partnerships, The Orchard (Sony Music)

→ Los Angeles

Finlay Johnson

CEO, Association For Electronic Music

→ Edinburgh

Moody Jones

President, Dirtybird Records

→ San Francisco

Duncan King

Head of Festivals & Partnerships, Skiddle

→ London

Steph LaFera

Global Head of Electronic Music, WME

→ New York

Valerie Lee

Host & Interviewer, Check In, Wynn Las Vegas

→ Las Vegas

Danilo Lewis

Head of Photography, KURSZA

→ Los Angeles

Ryan Macavoy

Founder, The Mesh Company

→ Los Angeles

Rick Maia

Director of Entertainment and Content, FIVE Hotels and Resorts Programming and Booking, The Pacha Group

→ Ibiza

Liz Miller

Lead SPM, Artist Strategy, Global Partnerships, Meta

→ New York

Sam Mobarek

Founder, Mob Creative

→ Los Angeles

Lindsey Byrnes

Becca Morris

Talent Buyer, Insomniac

→ Los Angeles

Beatriz Murillo

Marketing, Amnesia

→ Ibiza

Rida Naser

Director, Sirius XM

→ New York

Lorne Padman

Founder, TrueStep Productions

→ Los Angeles

Megan Perez-Carpenter

Senior Producer of Music & Content, Do LaB/Lightning in a Bottle

→ Los Angeles

Josh Posner

Head of Music Talent, BDG & VP, Breakaway

→ New York

Paula Quijano

Executive Vice President, Little Empire Music

→ Los Angeles

Eric Ananmalay

Ferry Rais

Music Agent, CAA

→ Los Angeles

David Rishty

President, Palm Tree Records

→ New York

Andrea Rosen

Portfolio Manager, Best Nights VC

→ Berlin

Zach Ruben

Co-Founder, Breakaway

→ Columbus

Nick Saady

Attorney, Pryor Cashman

→ New York

Orri Sachar

Vice President, Monstercat

→ Vancouver, BC

Shirin Saffari

Talent Buyer, The Night League

→ Ibiza

Dina Sahim

Artist Manager, SAL&CO Management

→ Los Angeles

Irish Sarah

Director Talent David Grutman/GROOT Hospitality

→ Miami

Steve Satterthwaite

Managing Partner, Red Light Management

→ Los Angeles

Jon Schwartz

Partner, TAO Group

→ New York

Eddie Sears

EVP, Creative, Republic Records

→ New York

Shervin Lainez

Galia Slayen

Vice President, The Lede Company

→ New York

Jaime Sloane

Founder/CEO of JSloane Creative

→ Miami

Bailey Small

Founder, Kinetica Records

→ Maimi

Harvey Tadman

Co-founder, AYITA & The Circuit Group

→ Miami

Bella Tamis

Music Manager, We Are Animal Talk

→ Miami

Alex Vazelakis

Founder, Different Sounds

→ Los Angeles

David Waxman

President, Ultra Records

→ New York