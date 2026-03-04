NYLON House
Meet The Judges Behind Our New Dance 100 List
This month, we’re unveiling NYLON House’s inaugural Dance 100, a list of the DJs and electronic artists ruling the moment — with help from dozens of industry insiders.
This month, NYLON House is unveiling the inaugural Dance 100, a celebration of the DJs and electronic artists ruling dance floors right now. To help capture the pulse of nightlife, we assembled a panel of dozens of experts from every corner of the music industry: managers, bookers, agents, programmers, label heads, and more. Get to know them below before we unveil the full ranked list on March 19.
Mark Andrezyk
Director of Talent, Framework / Sound presents
→ Los Angeles
Michael Berg & Ali Gayda
Partner & Talent Buyer, Collectiv Presents
→ Chicago
Steven Braines
Co-founder, HE.SHE.THEY
→ London
Hana Braverman
Marketing Manager, Dance & Electronic, FUGA
→ New York
Jayma Cardoso
Founder and Creative Director, The Surf Lodge
→ New York
Adam Chaves
Manager, The Shalizi Group
→ Los Angeles
Jace Cohen
Co-Founder, Versa
→ Los Angeles
Parker Cohen
Co-Founder/Owner, Metatone Management
→ Scottsdale
Sara Cooper
Owner, Sara Cooper PR
→ Los Angeles
Blake Coppelson
Founder/CEO of Proximity
→ Los Angeles
Wayne Crane
Senior Executive Director of Entertainment, Wynn Las Vegas
→ Las Vegas
Simon Dawson
General Manager, Defected Records
→ London
Dani Deahl
Head of Communications & Creator Insights, BandLab
→ Chicago
Ari Elkins
Music Curator and Founder, Suede Records
→ Los Angeles
Maddie Gavin
Product Manager, Ninja Tune
→ Los Angeles
Ben Gill
Dance & Electronic Programmer, Amazon Music
→ Los Angeles
Bryan Goldberg
CEO, BDG
→ Miami
Tyler Goldberg
Co-founder & President of JET Management
→ Los Angeles
Alex Greenberg
CEO and Founder, FALCON Publicity
→ Los Angeles
Taryn Haight
VP Business Development, Electronic, Wasserman
→ Los Angeles
Bobby Hendrickson
Host & Founder of DJ Lovers Club
→ Miami
Shannon Herber
Founder & CEO, Wise River Consulting
→ Los Angeles
Hayley Horn
Social Media Manager, Club Space
→ Miami
Helena Horn
Senior Director, Artist & Label Partnerships, The Orchard (Sony Music)
→ Los Angeles
Finlay Johnson
CEO, Association For Electronic Music
→ Edinburgh
Moody Jones
President, Dirtybird Records
→ San Francisco
Duncan King
Head of Festivals & Partnerships, Skiddle
→ London
Steph LaFera
Global Head of Electronic Music, WME
→ New York
Valerie Lee
Host & Interviewer, Check In, Wynn Las Vegas
→ Las Vegas
Danilo Lewis
Head of Photography, KURSZA
→ Los Angeles
Ryan Macavoy
Founder, The Mesh Company
→ Los Angeles
Rick Maia
Director of Entertainment and Content, FIVE Hotels and Resorts Programming and Booking, The Pacha Group
→ Ibiza
Liz Miller
Lead SPM, Artist Strategy, Global Partnerships, Meta
→ New York
Sam Mobarek
Founder, Mob Creative
→ Los Angeles
Becca Morris
Talent Buyer, Insomniac
→ Los Angeles
Beatriz Murillo
Marketing, Amnesia
→ Ibiza
Rida Naser
Director, Sirius XM
→ New York
Lorne Padman
Founder, TrueStep Productions
→ Los Angeles
Megan Perez-Carpenter
Senior Producer of Music & Content, Do LaB/Lightning in a Bottle
→ Los Angeles
Josh Posner
Head of Music Talent, BDG & VP, Breakaway
→ New York
Paula Quijano
Executive Vice President, Little Empire Music
→ Los Angeles
Ferry Rais
Music Agent, CAA
→ Los Angeles
David Rishty
President, Palm Tree Records
→ New York
Andrea Rosen
Portfolio Manager, Best Nights VC
→ Berlin
Zach Ruben
Co-Founder, Breakaway
→ Columbus
Nick Saady
Attorney, Pryor Cashman
→ New York
Orri Sachar
Vice President, Monstercat
→ Vancouver, BC
Shirin Saffari
Talent Buyer, The Night League
→ Ibiza
Dina Sahim
Artist Manager, SAL&CO Management
→ Los Angeles
Irish Sarah
Director Talent David Grutman/GROOT Hospitality
→ Miami
Steve Satterthwaite
Managing Partner, Red Light Management
→ Los Angeles
Jon Schwartz
Partner, TAO Group
→ New York
Eddie Sears
EVP, Creative, Republic Records
→ New York
Galia Slayen
Vice President, The Lede Company
→ New York
Jaime Sloane
Founder/CEO of JSloane Creative
→ Miami
Bailey Small
Founder, Kinetica Records
→ Maimi
Harvey Tadman
Co-founder, AYITA & The Circuit Group
→ Miami
Bella Tamis
Music Manager, We Are Animal Talk
→ Miami
Alex Vazelakis
Founder, Different Sounds
→ Los Angeles
David Waxman
President, Ultra Records
→ New York