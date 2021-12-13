Welcome to NYLON’s Party Report Card, where we give you the Who, What, Where, Why, and When on this week’s hottest parties — plus all the gossip you missed. It’s the inside scoop you need to feel like you were on the invite list. Sorry in advance for the FOMO.

WHAT: Deuxmoi x Studs Holiday Bash, hosted by Leah McSweeney

WHEN: Friday, December 10th

WHO: Leah McSweeney, Ziwe, Hari Nef, Lindsay and Danielle from ‘Summer House,’ Cat Cohen, basically everyone you’ve ever seen on TikTok

WHERE: LAVAN 541, a private event space in New York’s Chelsea neighborhood

WHY: To celebrate the holiday season, of course. Plus, it was DeuxMoi’s first ‘offline’ event.

THE VIBE: Have you ever wanted to see all of your favorite TikTokers in one room? You’re in luck. On Friday night, the event drew out the greatest hits from the New York TikTok scene, including @serenakerrigan, @kitkeenan, @tinyjewishgirl, @whatspoppinshow, and more. The scene itself was fit for a social media moment: silver mylar balloons crowded the entryway as a de facto step and repeat (or, for the non-famous, photo opp). There was also a person-size Polaroid frame for prop purposes, a wall filled with Studs-adorned fake ears, and a display of acrylic emojis.

Guests sipped specialty drinks that included the Studs Hole-Y Holiday (a blood orange margarita) and DeuxMoi’s Spill the Tea (vodka and green tea), while grabbing passed trays of fries, mini Caesar salads, and shrimp cocktails. On the way out, everyone was handed a gift bag filled with Studs earrings, stickers, and a branded macaron from Ladurée.

BEST DRESSED: Cat Cohen, in a fuzzy yellow cardigan, black mini skirt, and knee-high boots.

OVERHEARD: “Are you [TikTok name redacted?] OMG, hi, I’m [TikTok name redacted.]”