Diva Smith Gets Ready For Chanel's Miami Runway Show

Describe your typical getting ready process:

I’ve always loved the ritual of getting ready.

I really fell in love with hair and makeup when I learned how to use it as a way to express myself. Some days I feel best with no makeup, and some days I feel most myself with huge pigtails and pink eyeshadow. It’s when I started understanding the beauty of both of those sides that I found my routine. Skincare is always most important, alongside a lip and cheek tint and clear brow gel. I try to pick out my outfits in advance because that is always the part that takes the longest.