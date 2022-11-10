Getting Ready With

Diva Smith Gets Ready For Chanel's Miami Runway Show

Amidst working on her debut EP, out this spring, the singer heads to Miami for the brand’s Cruise 2022/23 collection.

Describe your typical getting ready process:

I’ve always loved the ritual of getting ready.

I really fell in love with hair and makeup when I learned how to use it as a way to express myself. Some days I feel best with no makeup, and some days I feel most myself with huge pigtails and pink eyeshadow. It’s when I started understanding the beauty of both of those sides that I found my routine. Skincare is always most important, alongside a lip and cheek tint and clear brow gel. I try to pick out my outfits in advance because that is always the part that takes the longest.

“"The most perfect invitation, and a pink Miami guide book””
