Describe your getting ready process:

I like to wait until last minute so I can be late... not actually but somehow it's what I always do and it's always when I look my best. So I take my time.

I need to listen to music— if you don't blast music while getting ready you’re probably a killer. I've been listening to the album Amplified Heart by Everything But The Girl recently while getting ready. It makes me feels super grounded and nostalgic... a bit sad, which is what I need sometimes.