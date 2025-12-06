Everything You Missed From NYLON House Miami

NYLON House returned Miami to celebrate Art Basel with an unforgettable night of music, art-inspired installations, curated cocktails, and plenty of gifts, presented by e.l.f. Cosmetics. Thanks to performances by Beau Cruz, Blu de Tiger, Ellie Goulding, and Adriatique, NYLON guests partied late into the night, surrounded by their favorite celebrities and influencers.

Upon entry to the event space on the beach at the Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club, guests were given the opportunity to capture their night-out look in front of a photo wall inspired by the Miami skyline. Throughout the night, A-listers like Alix Earle, Ice Spice, Diplo, Tyga, Lori Harvey, Jenn Tran, and more, were all spotted at the step and repeat sporting their best Basel looks.

Next stop: drinks. A wrap-around bar was stationed at the center of the tent, serving up Spicy Margaritas, Palomas, and Ranch Waters, all featuring 1800 Reposado or Christalino Tequila. Voss kept everyone hydrated in between cocktails with ice-cold still and sparkling water.

After grabbing a drink, NYLON House guests wasted no time checking out the night’s branded activations, starting off with e.l.f. Skin. Guests were gifted travel-sized versions of the Holy Hydration Daily Cleanser and The Hottest Drops Duo (which included bronzing and illuminating drops) before snapping pics in the iridescent, dew drop-inspired photo space.

Just in time for a touch up, guests reached their next stop: e.l.f. Cosmetics’ Lippie Land. Here, a glam station staffed with makeup artists treated guests to touch ups using an assortment of e.l.f. products. To celebrate the brand’s latest products — the Glow Reviver Slipstick and Glow Reviver Melting Lip Balm — guests were given two products of their choosing to create their perfect lip combo. And as if that wasn’t enough, a bedazzle station let guests customize their own Glow Reviver Plumping Lip Oil with colorful rhinestones.

After perfecting their makeup looks, the Marshall’s Good Stuff Style House was naturally the next stop. Guests were given yet another perfect photo opportunity to show off their look, and plenty of fashion inspiration. Inside the all-blue space, mannequins were dressed in a variety of looks — some ready for a night out in Miami, others perfect for brunch with the girls the next morning — while curated product displays featured statement bags and colorful heels. Inside a sleek photo studio, guests captured their portrait surrounded by Marshalls’ signature aesthetic before receiving a gift card at the exit.

Guests in need of a break were pleasantly surprised by First Response’s bathroom takeover. Cheeky “In Case Of Emergency Break Glass” kits stationed in each restroom featured First Response pregnancy tests, while trays of night-out essentials (including blister bandaids, Advil packets, pink scrunchies, TheraBreath mints, and of course, First Response pregnancy tests) offered partygoers the essentials they needed to make it through the night. Guests weren’t shy to grab a couple First Response pregnancy tests on their way into a stall, and share their “Not pregnant!” cheers on the way out.

Coolers were placed throughout the venue stocked with two different beverages from RYTHM THC: Mandarin Orange, formulated with Sativa, and Mango Pineapple, made with Kush — a perfect option for guests who opted for a California-sober night. They’re made from natural ingredients, low-cal and effects-based for whatever vibe guests were into — turning up or winding down.

Once the RYTHM kicked in, guests could fully enjoy Rivian’s immersive outdoor installation. For the launch of the Rivian RS1 in Borealis — the latest exterior color — artist GMUNK created an otherwordly lightshow inspired by the glow of the aurora borealis. A combination of fog, lasers, and projections, this fully sensorial experience stopped viewers in their tracks (and of course, was another perfect photo opportunity).

To top off the night, guests enjoy fresh slices from Emmy Squared Pizza on the beach — what could be better than that?

Marc Patrick & Kyle Goldberg/BFA.com

Marc Patrick & Kyle Goldberg/BFA.com

Marc Patrick & Kyle Goldberg/BFA.com

Marc Patrick & Kyle Goldberg/BFA.com

Jade Greene

Jade Greene

Jade Greene

Jade Greene

Jade Greene

Marc Patrick & Kyle Goldberg/BFA.com

Jade Greene

Jade Greene

Jade Greene

Jade Greene

Marc Patrick & Kyle Goldberg/BFA.com

Jade Greene

Marc Patrick & Kyle Goldberg/BFA.com

Jade Greene

Jade Greene

Jade Greene

Jade Greene

Jade Greene

Jade Greene

Jade Greene

Jade Greene

Jade Greene

Jade Greene