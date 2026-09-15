Everything You Missed From NYLON's NYFW Takeover At Capitale

New York Fashion Week has a way of making the whole city feel like it's running late to something, and last Friday night, that something was Capitale, where NYLON took over one of downtown Manhattan's most historic venues for the biggest NYLON Nights party yet — more than 1,000 guests, a continuous lineup of DJs, and a room that didn't stop dancing until the lights came on.

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Spotted making the rounds and swaying to the beats throughout the night were VIPs including Bryce Alakai, Dixie D'Amelio, Tefi Pessoa, Rachel Zoe, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Kenzie Ziegler, Coi Leray, Hallie Batchelder, and Ava Dash.

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As the crowd filled in, the energy was palpable. Hayden Leaf started the soiree off strong with a steady stream of house electro and tech sounds. Everywhere we looked, Fashion Week regulars traded runway recaps for dance floor real estate atop Capitale’s mosaic marble floors, while the space’s iconic 65-foot ceilings transformed into makeshift amplifiers for the music.

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At the stocked Crown Royal bar, bartenders clad in Juicy Couture velour tracksuits poured Crown Royal Apple Mules, Blackberry Lemonades, and Peach Teas for a line of returning revelers that never seemed to get any shorter. The limited-edition Crown Royal x Juicy Couture collection — Y2K-inspired velour tracksuits and bottle bags — was on full display, with a constant stream of stylish guests inquiring about how they could add the tracksuit to their own wardrobes (short answer: buy online with 100 percent of net proceeds going to RAISEfashion).

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Midway through the party, Beau Cruz took over the decks with his signature mix of house and dance pop, arming the crowd with the kind of second-wind stamina that’s necessary after a full day of sartorial shows and events.

Between sets, Sally Hansen's photo booth and branded vignette drew a steady crowd of beauty enthusiasts, each leaving with a complimentary polish from the brand’s new Miracle Gel Bold Glam Collection. Tastemakers picked between pearly pinks, glittery champagnes, and understated taupes, plus a shiny top coat and Vitamin E Cuticle Pen.

Guests were delighted by a midnight drop of mozzarella sticks adorned with caviar and french fries in decked-out cups, with Capitale’s Corinthian columns serving as the perfect place to lean while they enjoyed the snacks served in collaboration with Chelsea Living Room.

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For something sweet, attendees trailed a roaming Cadbury tray as it made its way through the throngs, with brand ambassadors handing out chocolate bars under a marquee-style sign that read "Generosity is Back in Fashion." The line references Cadbury’s mission that giving a little more — in life and in chocolate — is always the best look. In a decadent twist, custom-made Cadbury Clutches (coated in crystals and insulated for optimal candy bar-stashing) made their NYFW debut on the arms of NYLON Editor-in-Chief Lauren McCarthy and her bestie Tefi Pessoa.

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For the evening’s final performance, Chris Lake closed out with a set list of back-to-back house hits, while attendees split their time between soaking up the last drops of dance floor magic and sneaking in one more Crown Royal cocktail before last call.

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Eventually, the noise ordinances kicked in, the lights came up, and the room full of downtown’s after-hours regulars debated their next move as they disappeared into the darkness. The rest, as they say, is Fashion Week history.

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