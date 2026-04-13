Everything You Missed From NYLON’s Weekend In The Desert

Just after Sabrina Carpenter wrapped her highly anticipated headliner set on Friday night, the real desert pilgrimage began. NYLON House returned for Coachella Weekend One with a late-night takeover at a private estate in Palm Desert, where more than 5,000 artists, celebrities, influencers, and tastemakers stepped into Nocturna — a shadowy, seductive world built for the desert after dark. With Matrix as presenting sponsor, the night delivered the kind of energy only NYLON can summon: high-glam, high-volume, and impossible to leave early.

The soundtrack was stacked from start to finish. Oliver Blank opened the night before Tinx & Lucas took over, setting the stage for massive sets from Diplo and Hugel that kept the crowd moving until just before sunrise. VIPs showed up en masse: Olivia Holt, KATSEYE, Damson Idris, Big Sean, Karrueche Tran, Amber Rose, Ariana Madix, BINI, Chloe Cherry, Kelli Berglund, Michael Evans Behling, Murda Beatz, NAV, Nic Vansteenberghe, Noah Fearnley, Rauw Alejandro, REI AMI, Rich the Kid, Rickey Thompson, and Sophia Culpo were all spotted throughout the night, weaving between the dance floor and VIP tables.

Inside, every corner gave guests a reason to revel. Matrix’s immersive Soft Launch experience turned the brand’s Food For Soft Hair Serum Oil into a full sensory moment, complete with plush photo ops, giveaways, and a glossy Glambot finish. Neutrogena® lit up the room in electric blue with a camera-ready Hydro Boost Water Gel installation, while e.l.f. Cosmetics kept guests festival-ready with Glow Reviver Melting Lip Balm touch-ups and giveaways. At the Sally Hansen salon, nail artists delivered quick resets featuring the new Insta-Dri Flower Powder and Electric Feels collections.

Closer to the main entrance, partygoers dared to try something new in the Trident Tri-Different Lounge, which offered flavorful cocktails, prize-wheel wins, and a listening bar built for discovery. Skechers became the smartest stop of the night, gifting fresh Aero Burst sneakers and recovery moments inside its comfort zone.

At the bar, the drinks matched the mood. Guests enjoyed a cocktail menu with creations like Midnight Heat — Lobos 1707 tequila with lime, simple syrup, and jalapeño for a spicy desert kick — and Pink Venom — Ciroc Blue Dot Vodka, La Croix Pamplemousse, and grapefruit. Pacifico, GHOST® Energy, and VOSS water kept the rest of the night covered, with bedazzled VOSS bottles quickly becoming the accessory of choice.

Barbiemania got a revival thanks to a Barbie truck handing out exclusive hats and totes, while late-night cravings were answered by Prince Street Pizza slices and Tailtations lobster bites. By the time the sun rose over the desert, NYLON House had already done what it always does best: become the place everyone wished they’d stayed later. Keep scrolling for a closer look at the night’s best moments.