On Friday, September 9th, Fendi marked the 25th anniversary of its famed Baguette bag with a runway show held at Manhattan’s Hammerstein ballroom. Pieces shown included designs by Silvia Venturini Fendi and Kim Jones for FENDI, Marc Jacobs, Tiffany & Co, Sarah Jessica Parker and Porter, while a whole second show took place for everyone keeping a watchful eye on the front row. Here, everyone you missed.