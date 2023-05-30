To pick the most glamorous party at the Cannes Film Festival would be a fool’s errand, as everyone brings their A game. But if you were to narrow it down to the festival’s coolest invite, you’d be hard-pressed to find a contender that tops Celine’s exclusive VIP dinner, held at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on Monday, May 23rd.

The dinner’s star-studded attendees included the likes of Lisa from Blackpink, Kaia Gerber, Joe Alwyn, Myha’la Herrold, Hedi Slimane, and former Stranger Things star Grace Van Dien. Here, the actress, also known for her online gaming skills, takes NYLON behind-the-scenes as she gets ready for the big night.