You know the seductive concept floating around Pinterest boards, “offline being the new luxury”? Friday night, it was brought to life.

On Nov. 21, DJ duo and best friends Tinx & Lucas host the first event in their tech-free party series aptly called No Phones at (SUB)MERCER in NYC. As a NYLON Member who has deemed clubbing a “dying art,” Tinx is advocating for an era of fun reminiscent of the early-aughts, and we are definitely here for it.

Walking up to the side entrance on Mercer just past 10 p.m., a line of guests wrapped around the block, eager to ditch their phones and dance. Once you got through the velvet ropes, the mandate was simple: Drop your cell in a lockable pouch and enjoy the wild pleasure that only an absence of performative fun can bring.

(SUB)MERCER was hot in every sense of the word — but still, the crowd opted for crisp bottles of Modelo in favor of water. Interesting choice, I thought as I stared up at myself in the ceiling – a mirror reflecting two dirty spicy martinis sitting at the bar. I almost didn’t notice they were ready, amidst mingling with friends I haven’t run into in ages (and may not have seen at all if I was stalking a stranger’s Instagram stories.) A cluster of girls in suede mini skirts and cropped leather jackets traded places with the front line at the DJ booth; a group of guys called my friend and me over to dance (!) and hang (!). Newly minted lust interests were attempting to swap Instagram handles from memory, while I decided to go full Carrie Bradshaw and write my phone number on a blank guest check and hand it to Mr. Mercer instead.

Perhaps the best part about No Phones is that time doesn’t exist; the minutes went by between sips at the bar and vibes at the booth. It wasn’t until I left the club and caught the clock’s single digits that my theory was true: no phones = more fun.

Photography by Ryan Sides