Inside NYLON & MESHKI’s Chic Dinner To Kick Off NYFW

What does the woman she’s becoming wear to dinner? For one night during New York Fashion Week, NYLON and MESHKI brought together some of the city’s most stylish women to find out.

Hosted by NYLON Editor-in-Chief Lauren McCarthy at Quarters in downtown Manhattan, the intimate dinner celebrated MESHKI’s “For The Woman She’s Becoming” campaign, an ode to the idea that personal style, like the women wearing it, is always evolving. Guests including Audrey Peters, Hannah Lovey Porter, Yhasmina Ferrara, Whitney Fransway, and Christina Elezaj arrived dressed in a personally selected MESHKI look, elevating the evening from intimate dinner to a study in individual style.

The night began over cocktails and canapés, with guests mingling inside the warmly lit space as imagery from MESHKI’s campaign played in the background. Then came a very fashion-week-worthy twist on the traditional portrait: A live artist sketched each guest in her MESHKI look, creating custom illustrations that captured both the clothes and the guests bringing them to life.

Soon, everyone gathered around one long table for a three-course dinner designed to keep conversation flowing. Between courses, McCarthy led a conversation around identity, ambition, and the different paths women take toward becoming themselves, bringing MESHKI’s campaign ethos off the screen and into the room. The sentiment felt particularly fitting ahead of New York Fashion Week, when getting dressed can say as much about where you’re going as who you are right now.

Dessert arrived with a little tableside theater: a white raspberry pavlova, finished and portioned from a styled trolley. And no NYLON dinner would be complete without something to take home. Guests left with their custom artwork, MESHKI earrings, and an engraved mirror accompanied by a handwritten note from McCarthy.

Because if there was one takeaway from the evening, it was that becoming is never really finished. Consider this a very chic snapshot of what comes next.

Keep scrolling for a look inside the night.