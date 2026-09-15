Inside NYLON's Exclusive Fashion Week After Party

While more than a thousand guests filled Capitale's Grand Ballroom for NYLON Nights, a smaller, handpicked group slipped upstairs for an exclusive after party that quickly turned into one of Fashion Week’s “you had to be there” moments.

Presented by Garage, NYLON Late Nights took over Capitale's private suite starting just after midnight, keeping the event going for a dynamic list of VIPs including Kenzie Annis, Dylan Wrona, Rich the Kid, Trinidad James, Hallie Batchelder, Gia Giudice, Kaylor Martin, Daniela Ortiz, Brad Mondo, Riley Jane, Odeal, Kendall Washington, Kelsey Anderson, Joey Graziadei, Beau Cruz, and Brooke Blewitt and Jess Qualter.

The room was dialed up with velvet draping and moody furnishings, juxtaposed with bold pops of Garage pink throughout the space (in addition to a transcendent, pink-hued stairway and elevator takeover to welcome revelers). It felt less like the extension of a party and more like a different world altogether.

Coco & Breezy set up shop at the decks, playing a hypnotic mix of house, R&B, and dance beats that perfectly matched the energy of a group who had already lived a full Fashion Week day — and was saving the best for last.

Mini garage structures flanked the generously stocked bar, continually refilled by mixologists with the evening's custom cocktails. Guests had their choice of tequila or vodka, and each new drink presented a unique photo moment — and along with it, a visual testimony that they’d been there.

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