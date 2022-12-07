Kim Petras Gets Ready for the British Fashion Awards

On Monday evening, the fashion world flocked to London for the 2022 Fashion Awards, the U.K.’s answer to the CFDA Awards. There, stars like Florence Pugh, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rita Ora, and more, turned out their most daring looks to celebrate the most exciting names in fashion.

Among them: pop star Kim Petras, who took to the red carpet in a piece from H&M’s Metaverse Collection, which is in stores on December 22nd as part of the brand’s Innovation Stories initiative. Here, Petras takes us behind-the-scenes as she gets ready for the big night.