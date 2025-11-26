Liv Casanova knows good taste — from street style, to the salon.

The co-owner and colorist of IGK in NYC has a magic touch with hair that influencers, celebrities, and most recently, Upper East Siders can only hope to book. (Casanova’s clients include Rita Ora, Lauren Chan, and the Nader sisters, to name a few on her social.) Expertise aside, there’s the other reason It girls are frequenting Casanova’s chair, and it all comes down to energy. “I’m mindful of what I consume, I’m intentional with my time, and my wellness is simple — skin care and praying,” the entrepreneur tells me over a root touch-up at the salon’s sanctuary on East 77th.

Everything from the art on IGK’s walls to the milk in our coffee was hand-selected by the beauty guru, with her attention to detail expressed in her own quintessential cool girl look. “When I go to work during the day, I dress like a boy. When I’m going out, I look to style icons like Monica Bellucci and Salma Hayek in the ‘90s,” Casanova shares.

Between owning and operating a business and balancing time for beauty from the inside out, the creative’s schedule is unmatched. Ahead, Casanova takes us through the ultimate cool girl blueprint — from where to sip and shop, to the spirituality practice that keeps her grounded for success.

Where is the best place to throw a party in NYC?

Mulberry Bar. It’s such a good vibe, and I just love everything there. Or Swan Room at Nine Orchard. It’s the most beautiful bar in New York City.

What makes the bar beautiful?

It's a landmark building with soaring ceilings, and you feel like you're kind of stepping back into old-world Havana. You're transported to a different place, it’s so well done. They're really strict at the door; it’s scene-y in a good way. The small bites are so good, too.

What’s the secret to a great party?

First, it’s all about having a curated guest list — and I don’t mean only celebrities. Good vibes, and good people. Second is music. There's nothing worse than when you're at a party and you're just hearing the remake of like a pop song turned techno, or whatever you want to call it. I can't stand that. You need good music. It has to be cool, please God. Not mainstream.

I’m surprised food wasn’t your number one!

Oh, can it be? If that’s the case, then it is. Food is 100% most important.

Bite of choice?

I’m a slut for sliders.

If you were to travel for a concert?

The only two people in the world I would travel to see: Bad Bunny and Andrea Bocelli.

Get yourself a girl who does both. Will you make NYLON a GRWM playlist?

There’s two things that this playlist is going to give away — number one is my age, and number two is that I’m from New York. Here you go!

Where is the best cocktail in the city?

I’m not really a drinker, but I always order the non-alcoholic spritz at Lucia Alimentari.

Who do you ask for a ‘fit check before going out?

My fiancé Sal’s opinion is the only one I care about. Not because he cares what I wear, but because he’s a bigger fashionista than me. I’ve always loved fashion, but being in New York, I always wear black and dark colors. Then I met Sal, and he’s just this colorful person who really inspires me to play around with color and have fun with it.

Who is your style icon?

I love the way Zoë Kravitz dresses. Her red carpet looks are insane.

Where are you shopping yourself these days?

I just did an Eckhaus Latta haul — I’m obsessed with these pants, and a cropped turtleneck. This will definitely be my uniform.

As an entrepreneur in the beauty space, how has your relationship with beauty changed over the years?

Working in front of a mirror all day, you’re hyperfocused on everything. I have a great relationship with my dermatologist, and I get tips and tricks from the amazing women I meet in my chair.

What is an underrated beauty treatment you’ve tried?

Pico laser. The results are incredible, and it only takes about 10 minutes. I can’t sit there and stare at the wall for 45 minutes while I wait for numbing cream to kick in — beauty is pain!

You have gorgeous hair, too, which is no surprise. What’s your best-kept hair secret?

I make a “beauty breakfast” — it’s full of nutrients. I don’t care what anyone says, but healthy hair comes from the inside out. The recipe is organic toast with ghee, eggs, avocado, and berries on the side for antioxidants. Thank me later.

Do you have a mantra?

I’m a very spiritual person, and I believe there is enough to go around. Beauty, love, success, all of it.

What does your spiritual routine look like?

I pray every night. The first thing I do when I get in bed is thank God, the universe, whatever you want to call it — something bigger than me — I thank Him for another day alive, and I ask Him to help me lead my next day with love and kindness.

I love that. If someone wanted to explore spirituality and was new to it, where would you have them start?

I had a mentor that basically taught me about the law of attraction. And then from there, I kind of know my own spirituality and my own faith. I was raised Catholic, but the first book I ever read that resonated with me was The Secret.

It’s all about spiritual maintenance. Your gratitude, being kind to others, helping others whenever you’re able to, and just being a good person. You know?