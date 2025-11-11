For Evange Petrakis, More is More

Introducing The Membership Files, a recurring series where NYLON spotlights its favorite tastemakers across beauty, culture, entertainment, and more.

At 22 years old, Evangelina Petrakis has pearls of wisdom — or, in this case, diamonds. “It was this one video of my jewelry collection that grew my platform nearly overnight,” Petrakis tells me over tea and crudité on a Wednesday afternoon. We’re tucked inside Zou Zou’s Manhattan West, engaged in much-needed girl talk following Fashion Month: from our favorite Long Island restaurants and the content that launched her career, to the bedazzled namesake brand dripping from everyone’s lips (and neck). “Our jumbo letter necklace is a bestseller,” Petrakis shares.

What started out as a quarantine passion project on YouTube ended up serving as valuable market data for a then-17-year-old Petrakis — as she designed and launched her own line of products from home. First, a series of tie-dye clothing, and ultimately, EP Jewels. “My audience shared an interest in my style of jewelry, and I realized if I created something in this industry, it would do well,” the influencer says.

Years later, Petrakis’ schedule still means business and the creator-turned-entrepreneur doesn’t leave a single minute up to chance. “At the end of the day, time is money,” she says. “If every minute in your day has a purpose, you will inevitably get closer to your goal.”

Her favorite time-management hack? The Notes app on her iPhone. “I write my to-do list every night, and check off five priorities each day. It might not feel like you’re doing something ‘big’ every time, but it’s these little moments that will make a massive difference in your business, in my experience,” the entrepreneur shares. “There is no such thing as the right time. The time is now, and you make it right as you go.”

Ahead, Evange Petrakis shares her secrets to creating her signature GRWM look, from a maximalist shower routine to the jewelry mantra she repeats daily.

What is the most underrated beauty product in your makeup bag?

Something I love that I feel like I don’t talk enough about is the Brow Pop Nano eyebrow pencil — it is so tiny, and it’s the best for sparse brow hair. Brows come first in my makeup routine, and I will find a Sephora to get one if I am getting ready on the go. I can’t do my makeup without it.

What is a wellness ritual that you keep up with even on your craziest day?

Wellness, for me, is very much a process of self-care. No matter what my schedule is for the day, even if it’s just 10 minutes in the morning or evening, I find time to do my Dr. Dennis Gross LED light mask or I’ll gua sha in the shower with my favorite face wash.

One beauty hack you’d gatekeep if you could?

I love perfume. I’m obsessed with the brand CYKLAR; I use their vanilla scent and I always apply it in targeted areas: the pulse points on my neck, the back of my legs, and even on my stomach. Whether you’re coming or going, you smell amazing.

What’s the best thing you’ve received in the mail recently?

I recently moved and I just got Pura home diffusers that plug into the wall. It makes your home feel like an upscale hotel like the 1 or The Edition.

What’s your go-to night-out accessory?

One hundred percent a statement earring. The thin hoop or the Taylor earring are my favorites from our collection.

What is your best advice for styling jewelry?

My motto is mix, match, stack, and something personal: Mix your metals; match your stones, if you are wearing diamonds or a birthstone; stack your bracelets — there is never enough; and something personal like a personalized letter or a lucky number.