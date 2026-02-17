Everything You Missed From NYLON’s Residency At The Snow Lodge

NYLON returned to Aspen for a weeklong residency at The Snow Lodge. With ASOS as its presenting sponsor, the week was packed with aprés-ski looks, curated shopping moments, and exclusive events for NYLON members and our favorite A-listers alike.

Together, NYLON and ASOS set the stage for a week of incredible winter style in Aspen. From Thursday, February 12th, to Thursday, February 19th, NYLON hosted an ASOS pop‑up right in the Aspen Room at the Saint Regis Hotel. Packed with the season’s coolest coats, après‑ski fits, and must‑have winter accessories, shoppers could refresh their cold-weather wardrobes on the spot before heading out for the night.

Later that night, NYLON kicked off the weekend Aspen style. An exclusive four-night installment brought together unforgettable DJ sets from Pawsa, Kaz James, DMTRI, and more. ASOS created the perfect photo moment with giant branded ice cubes, and Bloom Nutrition kept everyone hydrated with its new Sparkling Energy flavor, Glacier Crush.

Over the next three days, NYLON Aprés and Snowmass Aprés offered daytime sets from Kaytranada and Pawsa, an ASOS-branded hot chocolate bar, a Polymarket scribble wall where partygoers could make fun predictions, a cozy yurt with ASOS branding, and plenty of beverages from The Bloom Energy Bar, courtesy of Bloom Nutrition.

Check out our favorite moments below.

Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Marc Patrick/BFA.com