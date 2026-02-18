NYLON Members Meet at Marea in Aspen

On Thursday, Feb. 12, NYLON Members gathered for an exclusive dinner in Aspen to kick off President’s Day Weekend. NYLON’s residency at The Snow Lodge marks the brand’s first-ever footprint in après culture — synchronizing music, style, and nightlife in a way that only NYLON can.

The evening started in The Jade Room, the ultra-moody, velvet-lined venue tucked outside of the St. Regis. After guests tuned into a special set by Alex Wann where dancing was the warm-up from snowfall outside, members made their way through the hotel to Marea, the coastal Italian dining room brand-new to the chic ski town. There, guests were welcomed with On The Rocks bartender-crafted cocktails, like espresso martinis and cosmopolitans — with personal bottles of their latest whiskey sour to take home for a nightcap.

Members and creators like Kit Keenan, Cindy Prado, Juliette Porter, Tinx, and more joining NYLON on its alpine journey sipped and discussed Aspen orders of business: ski plans, Saturday’s performance lineup (PAWSA was on deck), and, of course, what they’re wearing to après.

As dinner came to a close between bites of bambolini dipped in caramel and Marea’s signature sundae, guests were left with an exclusive NYLON Membership gift bag with a cheeky Valentine’s Day twist — including WOO’s organic coconut love oil, alice’s happy ending tin, SFK’s iconic date night card game, City of Scents incense, Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk lip-kits, and Kosas DreamBeam peptide sunscreen. NYLON Members got lucky, to say the least.

Photography Courtesy of BFA by Marc Patrick