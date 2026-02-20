Inside NYLON Membership’s Aspen Agenda

A not-so-secret fact: NYLON Members do the most — whether it’s sunrise dance parties at the club, or sunrise Pilates. Presidents Day weekend, NYLON’s collective of creators, tastemakers, and entrepreneurs packed their furs and hit the Do Not Disturb button en route to Aspen, where wellness and fashion were on the agenda as much as those late nights at Madame Ushi (IYKYK).

To commence a weekend of Aperol spritzes and fuzzy ‘fit checks, members met Friday morning in The Jade Room for an exclusive Fuze House hot Pilates class taught by the studio’s top instructor in New York and Miami, bringing coastal fitness to NYLON’s mountain escape. Guests including Cindy Prado, Madison Appel, Olivia Dayton, and Dale Moss were treated to a variety of boots and slippers from Mou, the aprés chic shoe of the weekend. Totes with Cymbiotika supplements (just in time for the altitude adjustment!), Farmacy’s latest toner, Lake & Skye travel fragrance, and all-natural Meggo Sweets were curated with R&R in mind.

Post-workout, the crew walked into town for a surprise shopping spree at Kemo Sabe, swapping electrolytes for On the Rocks whiskey sours and selfies while curating their hat of choice. As Carrie Bradshaw would say, shopping is cardio, too.

With fitness and fashion checked off, guests continued to embrace après culture throughout the weekend at The Snow Lodge, with PAWSA on deck amidst a snowy afternoon in the mountains — the proper pre-game for beats and bottles in The Jade Room, with NYLON Nights at Gala to close out each night. After our first NYLON residency at The Snow Lodge, we may find ourselves swapping afters for aprés more often.

Photography Courtesy of Marc Patrick, BFA