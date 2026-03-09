NYLON Membership Brings Beauty And Business To Soho House

Girls just want to sip martinis and talk shop. On Wednesday, March 4, NYLON Membership hosted a celebration with Made By All at Soho House in honor of women-owned businesses in beauty entrepreneurship. The evening started out in Soho House’s iconic Vinyl Room, where guests were greeted with glasses of Avaline, the revolutionary organic wine founded by Cameron Diaz and Katherine Power, before entering NYLON Membership’s Beauty Bar: a luxury curation of female-founded brands in beauty and wellness, showcasing each product and a token beauty mantra from the entrepreneurs behind our favorite rituals — like Dianna Cohen’s tagline, Take Your Time, which will be our iPhone wallpaper until further notice.

Behind the booth, DJ duo FiveEleven played an iconic female-forward set list, with tracks from Madonna to Normani filling the lounge as creators and tastemakers settled into a fireside chat discussing all things beauty and brains. The panel lineup included Jordan Harper, Bruna Petrillo, Leanne Perice, and Ava Dash, who shared their hot takes on building community and the pressure to post daily on social in 2026 — which, according to Perice, who founded Made By All talent agency in 2017, is a reputable strategy for aspiring creators interested in brand partnerships. “Consistency is what it takes if you really want it,” Perice added.

Tastemakers, creators, and mutual friends across NYLON, Made By All and Soho House were in attendance, including Whitney Fransway, Roma Abdesselam, Alina and Inessa Vike, Carly Lawrence and more.

As the panel wrapped, it was time for part two of the night in Soho House’s private dining room — where guests sipped extra dirty martinis and enjoyed the club’s signature sliders, crudité, and bite-size chocolate cookies and brownies. After all, it wouldn’t be International Women’s Day without a proper girl dinner.

In each NYLON Membership Beauty Bag, guests were treated to a complete lineup of hair care, skin care, and cosmetics created by female entrepreneurs – including YSE Beauty, Barefaced, Crown Affair, Frenshe, Bounce Curl, Doctor Rogers, Each & Every, Mediheal, Korres, Dibs Beauty, RPZL, and Meggo Sweets. Let the 10-step nighttime routines begin.

Photography by Ryan Sides

Floral Design by Dearest Rachel