Introducing The Membership Files, a recurring series where NYLON spotlights its favorite tastemakers across beauty, culture, entertainment and more.

Boman Martinez-Reid was born for this.

“Growing up, we would do the Martinez Family Christmas show, which was our version of SNL, and I was the star,” Boman Martinez-Reid tells me over lattes at the 1 Hotel in West Hollywood. Known as Bomanizer to more than 3 million fans across social media, the internet personality, comic and newly appointed Time100 Creator in 2026 is making his dreams a reality, one viral TikTok at a time.

“I remember sitting with my family at the dinner table in grade 12 talking about our dreams, and I said mine was to have my own show. My brother was the one who asked, ‘Why don't you just make your own show?’ and so I did. I made my own little reality show on YouTube – nobody saw it, it wasn’t going crazy or anything. But my high school loved it.” It wasn’t until the post-Vine era in 2020 when the Canada native saw TikTok as the next wave for a viral creative opportunity – and he never looked back. (Kardashian fan or not, you would recognize his OG series, The Bodashians, anywhere on the internet – featuring Martinez-Reid alongside his friends and family who are committed to the bit.) “There’s this store in Toronto called Winners where I go to pick out a bunch of random shit, and then [Eden] and I just put on whatever costume and press record.”

As an expert in both virality and comic relief, you’d think Martinez-Reid would gatekeep his insights to creating content in the influencer landscape – but instead, he shares with us how the next wave of creators can get in on the magic. “TikTok is a conversation, whereas Instagram is more personal,” Martinez-Reid shares. “If you want to start creating content, you have to tap into a conversation. I don't really believe in niches. I think that's really stupid; somebody just created that buzzword one day, and then everybody ran with it.”

His token advice? “If you want to be famous on social media, make Love Island content.”

Ahead, we chat with Boman Martinez-Reid about his Los Angeles dream state – from the perfect party to the confidence hack that can be used anywhere from a hot job interview to a hot date.

Where is the best place to throw a party in LA?

Somewhere outside on a Sunday. I recently went to a party at Desert Five; it was a gay pool party and I had a blast.

What’s the secret to a fun party?

Really hot guys.

And the worst party?

Bad music. Music is so important to set the vibe.

What is a wellness ritual that you keep up, even on your craziest day?

My mom is a holistic practitioner and a nutritionist, so she will try to heal you via food. She also has certifications in cupping and hypnosis. She's kind of a witch – and by proxy, wellness has been drilled into me. I believe in all of it even though I barely know anything about it, so I'm definitely a fan of good nutrition and working out.

What’s on your GRWM playlist?

Right now I’m really into disco. Every spring, I suddenly find myself making a disco playlist and it’s become a tradition now. I’m talking deep-cut disco.

Do you have a Hollywood hot take?

I’m over a pregame – the “pre” ruins the night.

Every time I Pre for something with friends, we have so much fun – don't get me wrong. Like, gay- guy-music-video-Pre is an incredible vibe. But then you get to the the function, and the night has already peaked. Nothing's going to be more fun than that. By the time I get there I just want a glass of water.

Best piece of dating advice you’ve given or received?

Always go on a second date. Nobody is their best selves on a first date.

One confidence hack you’d gatekeep if you could?

Everybody in the room wants you to be great.

I went to a performing arts high school, and the first thing our theater teacher taught us was that everybody behind the audition table wants you to be amazing; they want you to get this role, they want you to be the one. I think that mindset has helped me because sometimes anxiety will tell you that everybody's against you or people don't want you to succeed, and I think that even if that is true, approaching it with a different mindset will help you get to the other side.