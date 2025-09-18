Hallie Batchelder Loves a Cozy Martini

Introducing The Membership Files, a recurring series where NYLON spotlights its favorite tastemakers across beauty, culture, entertainment and more.

Some like it hot, but Hallie Batchelder likes it extra dirty.

The influencer and podcast host has taken strides in her digital brand as the ultimate cool girl from head-to-toe. To kick off fashion week, Batchelder joined NYLON and GARAGE for its Membership launch party hosted in NYC at the iconic nightclub Gospël, where the creator was able to sport her exclusive Perky Plum collection that she co-designed with the brand. Between VIP table service presenting bottomless Hallie Tinis and the dance floor illuminated by purple lights and Guy Gerber beats, its safe to say a night was had – with the insider details shared via viral clips on her TikTok, diving into everything from NYC dating and pop-culture gossip to the trials of a twenty-something figuring it out, mic on.

Ahead, put yourself in Hallie’s plum inspired sweats and find out what she’s sipping, the restaurant she swore she would gate keep, and what’s next for her juicy show.

What’s your “getting ready” soundtrack?

When I’m getting ready for a night out, I gravitate toward songs I can sing along to in the bathroom mirror - usually that’s pop, R&B, or hip-hop. The vibe shifts, but it’s always something with energy.

In your opinion, what’s the secret to a great party?

I always try to curate the right mix of people; the ones who bring good energy and are down to mingle. Add in a strong martini menu and a DJ, it will be a great event.

Speaking of events, you were at the NYLON Membership launch party during fashion week, debuting your new collection with GARAGE – what is your favorite piece from the collab?

I’ve been living in the sleek scoop cami top. It’s one of those pieces that’s both effortless and effective - it’s comfortable, flattering, and easy to dress up.

The Hallie Tini was a crowd pleaser that night. What is your go-to cocktail recipe when you’re mixing up at home?

I’m an extra dirty martini girl through and through (so much so I named my podcast Extra Dirty). My go-to version is made with Ketel One vodka and blue cheese-stuffed olives.

What is the best cocktail in the city, and from where?

Right now, my favorite cocktails are at The Corner Store in SoHo. Their martini list is so thoughtful and creative, every single one I’ve tried has been a 10/10. Their new sister spot, The Eighty Six, has a smoked dirty martini on the menu that’s as photogenic as it is delicious. Definitely worth the hype.

What is the most underrated beauty product in your makeup bag?

The iNNBEAUTY Extreme Creme doesn’t get nearly enough love. I use it as a base before makeup, and it gives my skin that perfectly hydrated, glowy look I need before a long night out. It makes every foundation sit better, so it’s kind of my secret weapon.

Whose closet would you raid before a night out?

Devon Lee Carlson, hands down. Her style gives off such It Girl energy. I don’t think I’ve ever seen her wear a bad outfit.

What are you excited for this Fall in Hallie’s universe?

I’m really looking forward to being home in New York this fall and putting all of my energy into my podcast, Extra Dirty. Making it bigger and better is my top priority right now, and I’m excited to bring on more special guests and really build out the world of the show.