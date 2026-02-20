Serena Page’s Beauty Secret Is Date-Night Ready

Introducing The Membership Files, a recurring series where NYLON spotlights its favorite tastemakers across beauty, culture, entertainment, and more.

When Serena Page stepped into the villa on Love Island Season 6, she quickly distinguished herself from the reality-TV archetype. Alongside her crew (including fellow NYLON Member Leah Kateb!), Page championed unapologetic self-expression, growing a community of nearly 6 million across TikTok and Instagram who tuned in to it all.

As the franchise continues to mint creators and digital personalities, Page represents a new pipeline: baring her love life on-screen to shaping a solo narrative in beauty and fashion. Ahead, Page tells NYLON her secrets for a glowing date night look — from her feel-good playlist to her GRWM essentials.

What is the best event you’ve been to in the last six months?

The Yale Black Solidarity Conference, which I had the honor of speaking at.

What is a wellness ritual that you keep up, even during a busy travel schedule?

Keeping up with my waxing routine is definitely one of my non-negotiables. Even when life gets crazy, that little reset makes me feel polished and confident.

What show or concert would you get on a plane to see?

Jazmine Sullivan.

What’s your “getting ready” soundtrack?

R&B vibes all the way. I like to sing while I get ready.

One beauty hack you’d gatekeep if you could?

The Spongellé for EWC Get Smooth Body Buffer is such an amazing product that elevates your shower routine. It comes with built-in body wash for smooth skin texture and helps prevent ingrown hairs, bumps, and breakouts — all of that. My skin always feels incredible when I step out of the shower after using it!

Whose opinion do you trust when you’re getting dressed, and why?

My stylist — I always trust her professional opinion.

Whose closet would you raid before a night out?

If I could, it would have to be Rihanna’s or Teyana Taylor’s.

Best piece of dating advice you’ve ever received or given?

“Don’t let a man tell you twice that he doesn’t want you.”