Alexa Dark Is Living The Artist’s Way

Introducing The Membership Files, a recurring series where NYLON spotlights its favorite tastemakers across beauty, culture, entertainment, and more.

Alexa Dark is a triple threat. The singer, songwriter, and DJ is making waves in NYC and beyond. “I was actually born in New York, but I’m a bit of a mutt. I was raised all over,” Dark tells NYLON. “My family is Spanish, and I was raised mostly in Spain and the U.K. I grew up in London and that is where I got really into music,” Dark adds. From performing in a variety of bands and being the star of her own show in London’s booming music scene, the artist eventually made her way to New York through a friend who encouraged her to record her music, the core of her work as a writer.

Dark’s latest release, Our Fate Was Always Fatal, is reminiscent of a Lana-infused soundtrack to a dreamy Los Angeles script. The artist describes the songs herself as walking into “three strange rooms,” and uncovering details as you go – about the scene, and yourself. “I’m a writer at heart,” Dark says. “I don’t really know how or why, but this life worked out cosmically.”

Ahead, Dark shares her secrets for the ultimate self-expression on and off the stage — from her muse in music, to the product she reaches for when performing an all-nighter.

Where is the best place to throw a party in NYC?

As a performer and a DJ, I play so many different spots – but I have to say Jean’s is one of my favorite spots. I love somewhere that I can just go into a different world. The place needs to have a cool crowd, good music, and vibes.

What show/concert would you get on a plane to see?

Patti Smith. I have actually seen her a few times. I would watch Patti Smith do anything, like read from a phone book, whatever. That would be legendary.

What’s your “getting ready” soundtrack?

I feel like sometimes I go for that darker, sexy, jazzy sound to get ready and put me in the mood to have a night — so that would be some Portishead, some Amy Winehouse, some older jazz. But if I'm trying to hype myself up, that’s typically Spanish music – the fun stuff.

We need you to make a playlist for us.

Done!

What is the best cocktail in the city, and from where?

I love an extra dirty, filthy martini at Bemelmans Bar.

What are your pre-show beauty rituals?

Winged eyeliner — it makes me feel powerful.

What is the most underrated beauty product in your makeup bag?

A staple for me has always been brow gel. The Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze is my go-to.

What is the best thing you received in the mail recently?

I recently had a jazz label send me all these records, and one of them is a vinyl that's a collaboration with Fords Gin and it's called Negroni Sessions. I thought to myself, this could not be more genius.

How do you unwind after a show?

I have some things I always do, like take off my makeup; every night, no matter where I am or how late it is. I take some time to write or reflect, too. That’s my wellness ritual.

What is your favorite way to express yourself?

Writing. Forcing isn’t the right word, but kind of forcing myself to write a little bit each day, even if it's just this basic kind of, “I don’t want to be writing this,” but I do. Anything that keeps my hand moving and my mind moving makes me a better writer in the long term.

It sounds like you’re referring to Julia Cameron’s “Morning Pages.”

I’m an Artist’s Way girl, for sure.