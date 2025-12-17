Katie Fang Knows What She Likes

Katie Fang is redefining main character energy. The freshly minted twenty year-old is taking over NYC, one TikTok transition at a time. In 2023, the Vancouver native’s post went viral – a cheeky clip of Fang crying *real tears* after being called into work on her day off. Since then, the creator built on its momentum by posting GRWM videos every single day before class. Beauty hacks aside, it’s Fang’s storytelling that has attributed to nearly 8 million followers across Instagram and TikTok – reminding us that relatability is still our favorite corner of the internet.

In one scroll, the influencer’s feed takes us along for a day in the life in NYC, from class at NYU to partying until five o’clock in the morning. Yes, you read that right. “When I first moved to the city, I would go out every single weekend with my girlfriends. It’s definitely slowed down now that I’m back in school, but we still don’t go out until midnight or 1 a.m. and I usually get home around 5 a.m.,” Fang tells me over Zoom in post-shower PJs. One could argue that the internet darling is also a master manifestor, calling in everything from her dream apartment in SoHo this past fall, to a collaboration with it-girl phone accessory brand, Wildflower. She adds, “I’ve been the biggest fan of them since middle school!” and now has her very own edition.

Ahead, get a peek inside Katie Fang’s New York – from the restaurant lineup she hits weekly, to her best-kept beauty secret for a winter glow.

Where is the best place to dine in NYC?

I have so many favorites. For sushi, I go to Blue Ribbon. After class, my friends and I like to go to this place in the East Village, Café Maud – you’ve probably heard of it. The selection is so good. They have pizza, sushi, bowls, salads, pasta... everything. I also really love Korean food. I go to this spot Olle in K-Town.

What show/concert would you get on a plane to see?

Taylor Swift, of course. I drove to two of her shows during The Eras Tour.

What’s your “getting ready” soundtrack?

I’ve been really into Tate McRae. She's one of those people who I knew about, but I didn't listen to her music that much until I saw her live. Then, I was like...oh. She’s so great, this is insane.

What’s in your GRWM Starter Pack?

I always start with the Rhode Barrier Butter. One of my biggest hacks is layering that with the Saie Glowy Super Gel in Starglow – not the tan shade – and I put it under my eyes before I put on any other makeup. I even wear it without makeup for a natural glow. Every day, I use the Tower28 concealer because it’s so creamy. The Make Up For Ever lip liner in shade Wherever Walnut paired with a Makeup by Mario gloss is my go-to combo.

What’s the best thing you received in the mail recently?

I always use this overnight sleep mask from Biodance and they just sent me a huge package. By the way, I love anything bedazzled and this whole box was bedazzled – everything from collagen masks, to serums – and it wasn’t just skin care. They also sent me two Labubus; one for me, and one for my boyfriend. I don’t post him a lot, which means the brand is really paying attention to my content!

You also launched your own sparkly phone case with Wildflower, I’m obsessed!

Me too! It’s been a dream to work with the brand. I remember my first case had Devon and Sydney on it as little cartoon characters, it was so cute. For my own version, I knew I wanted there to be stars, and cheetah print or zebra print. During the process, we went back and forth, and I was able to say, ‘No, I definitely don't like this’ and ‘I definitely like that.’ Then, we came out with the perfect case.

Now that you’re settled in your dream apartment, what is your favorite thing to have on hand when hosting?

I recently had a housewarming party with all of my friends over and it was really fun. Epic food is important. I’m not the best cook, but I made a charcuterie board, and then I catered Chipotle. I kept thinking, I don't want people to get food poisoning, or hear that someone doesn't like it.

And who doesn’t love Chipotle?