NYFW is a marathon, not a sprint—which is exactly why NYLON Membership kicked off this season’s shows with a little movement before the madness. Bringing together our wellness-focused community at Jimmy Rooftop at ModernHaus in SoHo, Pilates instructor and NYLON Member Rebecca Sorkin led a sun soaked class, preparing our bodies for the very long days (and even longer nights) ahead.

With a roof filled with friends, creators, and wellness industry insiders, the Pilates session decked out in Bala was complimented by Mint & Leaf matcha lattes, a pink breakfast bar courtesy of Joe & The Juice, and Drip Hydration B12 shots to re-energize for a buzzing NYC below.

As class wrapped up, Members left ready to enter the city streets in style – including NYLON Membership’s signature gift bags featuring Holland Pilates socks, Tomorrow-Today Beauty treats, Asna hair oil and cult-favorite snacks like Cowboy Colostrum and MASA chips for good measure.

Ahead, take a peek at our Members Only fitness fête.

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Photography by Ryan Sides