As Lana Del Rey sang in her 2014 hit, “Down on the West Coast, they got their icons,” — and now, they’ve got NYLON Members, too.

On Wednesday June 17., NYLON Membership hosted its Los Angeles debut at Harriet’s in West Hollywood, where the iconic h.wood venue was the sunlit backdrop for a mid-week soirée. Creators, tastemakers and founders gathered to celebrate the launch with a celestial theme inspired by the City of Angels. Think: a vintage cherub tattoo bar courtesy of Inked by Dani, scoops of Melrose Mint Chip from celebrity hotspot Craig’s (all vegan, of course) and a nostalgic 90s setlist that played well into midnight — a sociological feat for LA weeknight culture.

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Between intimate conversations at the bar over pink Fallen Angel martinis and photo moments in Dave’s Corner (IYKYK), guests and new members of the club including Chloe Veitch, Sierra Mills, Blaise Ffrench, Julia Broome and more friends of the brand traded travel recs, beauty secrets and collaboration concepts we’ll be keeping an eye out for...

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The first of many west side stories for NYLON Membership. Up next, we’ll see you Out East.

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Photography: Kevin Sikorski @escaperealife