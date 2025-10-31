Serious question: when is the last time you carved a pumpkin? Well, if you’re a NYLON Member, you could say Tuesday night.

To kick off spooky season, NYLON Membership partnered with David Protein to host its first-ever Halloween celebration in NYC on Tuesday, Oct. 28. The night was filled with scary delights and splendor from head to toe, with gilded taper candles and a haunted playlist on surround sound. Influencers, models, and entrepreneurs gathered in their favorite moody cocktail dresses — with several of the girls sporting Australian It girl brand L’idée — and NYLON’s signature aprons. Friends of both NYLON and David like Gigi Powers, Gia Lupey, and Polina Isadora crafted cheeky designs and snapped pics in one corner of the kitchen’s diner-style red booths, while Katie Fang shared her expert DIY tips with our team, “This is our second pumpkin carving this week, actually.”

The horror-infused menu was curated for the occasion, where guests sipped on Blood Orange Martinis and coupes of a red blend courtesy of Flying Whale Wine. In between bites of Nobu’s signature crispy rice, members paused to check their Pinterest inspiration before returning back to the carving board.

As the evening came to a close, guests grabbed their coats and the latest NYLON Membership gift bag — an original cosmetic case with this season’s beauty drop, including Peta Jane self-tanner, Charlotte Tilbury, RPZL’s holiday clip collection — and, of course,David’s new pumpkin-pie-flavored bar. The night was filled with party tricks and treats to set the tone. Up next, NYLON Halloween with Ivy Getty.