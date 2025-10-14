Introducing The Membership Files, a recurring series where NYLON spotlights its favorite tastemakers across beauty, culture, entertainment and more.

As Carrie Bradshaw once said, when you live in New York City “you’re either looking for a job, a boyfriend or an apartment” – except Greta Louise Tomé has all three. The creator and newly minted Upper East Side resident grew her community online ahead of her Pinterest-worthy wedding in Portugal in 2023, and has taken her following of over 1 million across TikTok and Instagram along for the ride.

The FIT alum has always had an eye for fashion and beauty, but her viral “Sexier For Yourself” series is one of her favorite ways to express herself. “I started sharing the daily rituals that make me feel good. I love my Victoria’s Secret silky pajama sets, a new bra or trying a new lip combo, just for me. I think I’m ready to bring that series back,” Tomé tells NYLON. Between married life in Manhattan and sharing her love of jewelry and personal style on social, you can catch her trying the hottest spots for a Spritz – as long as it was spontaneous.

“My friends think I’m Type B, but if you saw how organized I am...I’m a Virgo. I’m Type A, presented as chill,” Tomé confesses. She adds, “I’m not a resy person though – I cannot know where I want to eat on Friday when it’s Tuesday. I’ve never eaten at Polo Bar, probably for that reason.”

Ahead, discover the feel-good tricks Greta Louise Tomé has up her sleeve – from at-home Pilates sessions to the dating advice she gives the group chat.

Where is the best place to throw a party in NYC?

Everyone is loving Chez Margaux right now. The crowd is young, everyone’s hot, and it’s an easy location to get to [403 W 13th St]. The drinks are very good, too.

What is the best cocktail in NYC, and from where?

I’ve been loving The Domino Room on the Upper East Side, where I live. They have a great cocktail menu – I order a Cosmo. I’ve also been making them at home.

NYLON needs the recipe!

[My husband] Sebastian makes Cosmos on Friday nights. We like them extra lime-y, and you sub the cranberry juice for Campari. I don't even know why we started doing that. I think one night we didn't have cranberry juice – but keep in mind, it has more alcohol without the juice! We’ll have to name it something fun.

It’s all about balance! What is a wellness ritual that you keep up with, even on your craziest day?

I would say Melissa Wood Health because I don't always have time to go to a full-blown class that would take two hours out of my life. I will literally roll out my mat and move for 15 minutes. It's not about getting a rock hard abs by tomorrow, either – I do it because I need to move my body, otherwise I just feel like I don't have “me” time.

What concert would you get on a plane to see?

It would 100% be Lana Del Rey, I actually almost flew to Wales this summer for her show. I went to her concert when I was 16 and she signed the back of my phone case. I’ve probably seen her three times since then.

What is the most underrated product in your bag?

Eucerin. The brand doesn’t sound sexy, but I promise it will make you will look sexy. I use their thickest cream all over my body every night after I shower and it makes my skin buttery soft.

Best piece of dating advice you’ve ever received or given?

I always tell my single friends: build a roster. Go out. Don’t be afraid to make the first move. You cannot place your bets on the hottest man in the room noticing you, so make yourself seen. No one even remembers the first thing you said, so don’t overthink it. You could say something like, “What are you drinking?” or “I like your shirt,” or just “Hi.” Go out, get up and say something.