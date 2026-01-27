NYLON Membership Brings Capri Nights To Miami

On Thursday, Jan. 22, NYLON Membership partnered with iconic Australian concept brand L’IDÉE Woman to celebrate its latest collection: Capri Nights. The label’s mantra, “exploring the art of pleating on the female form,” is expressed in each ethereal design, and there is a dress to love for everyone’s personal style. Taking inspiration from coastal Capri, the evening was held at Miami Beach hot spot BeyBey for a colorful night of cocktails, conversation, and dancing courtesy of the venue’s tropical mood. Guests were dressed by the brand in a variety of styles and shades, taking after L’IDÉE’s nomadic nature with names like The Cosmopolitan and The Mayfair Mini.

1 / 5 INFO 1 / 5

With slow trance sounds by NÈMEKKO as the event’s backdrop, a collection of tastemakers and creatives entered BeyBey’s private lounge with spicy palomas and sauvignon blanc in hand, quickly stopping for a mirror selfie tucked between palm trees en route to the dining room. Here, signature Mediterranean bites were served amidst artist Bari-Lynn sketching her line series on NYLON Membership cosmetic cases. Hosted with Charlotte Coquelin, the guest list included influencer and founder friends of the brand Léa Rose, Jüli Mery, Kelley Flanagan, Juliette Porter and more.

1 / 6 INFO 1 / 6

Following the weeknight affair of dining, dishing and swapping IG handles, guests were treated to NYLON curated gifts, including jewelry from Rellery, Meggo Sweets, and David bars for good measure. The geotag may have been South Beach, but attendees left dreaming of future occasions to wear their new L’IDÉE – Italy, anyone?

1 / 5 INFO 1 / 5

Photography by Gabrielle Jaylene