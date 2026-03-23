NYLON Membership’s First Rodeo At Desert 5 Spot

After a whirlwind February of Fashion Week, Snow Lodge takeovers, and Membership wine and dines — it’s only fitting that our next community outing would be letting loose at Desert 5 Spot.

On March 19, the Western-themed bar in Brooklyn hosted NYC NYLON Members for an evening of comedy, spicy margaritas, and of course, rides on the mechanical bull. DJ Ana Boo played the perfect blend of country-meets-club hits, inspiring guests to dance under the neon lights before taking their seats for the show.

Among sips, laughs, and on-brand treats like Cowboy Colostrum and NYLON Ultra Lights, Members left this festival season prequel ready for what’s next. Coachella, anyone?

1 / 8 INFO 1 / 8

Photography by Ryan Sides