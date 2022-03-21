Welcome to NYLON’s Party Report Card, where we give you the Who, What, Where, Why, and When on this week’s hottest parties — plus all the gossip you missed. It’s the inside scoop you need to feel like you were on the invite list. Sorry in advance for the FOMO.

WHAT: Miss Dior Millefiori Garden Pop-Up VIP Opening Party

WHEN: Friday, March 18th

WHERE: A pop-up space in West Hollywood

WHY: To celebrate the opening of the Miss Dior Millefiori Garden Pop-Up

THE VIBE: Dior transformed an empty venue on West Hollywood’s Melrose Avenue into a two-story VIP party space in honor of the brand’s iconic Miss Dior Eau de Parfum. The brightly-lit first floor — open to the public starting Monday — featured hundreds of Miss Dior bottles and the Miss Dior Millefiori haute couture dress on display, designed by Dior Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri and worn by Natalie Portman in the most recent campaign. Paparazzi started flocking outside as guests arrived, while influencers like Tinx, Amelie Zilber, and Marianna Hewitt took selfies in the mirrored floral installation inside.

But upstairs is where the party really started. Moody purple lighting and tunes by DJ Kitty Ca$h set the vibe on the open-air rooftop, as guests sipped on rose and lychee martinis, kumquat-infused spicy margaritas, and fizzy glasses of Moët Chandon passed around by disarmingly-hot male servers. Natalie Portman glided through the party with her arm on her husband Benjamin Millepied, while Yara Shahidi took selfies with her makeup artist Emily Cheng and stylist Jason Bolden in front of a life-sized Miss Dior bottle backdrop. Servers passed around artichoke truffle tostadas and mini grilled cheese topped with caviar — a crowd favorite — as Taylour Paige, Nesta Cooper, and Karen Fukuhara danced to Rihanna and N.E.R.D.

BEST-DRESSED: Akira Akbar, in a Dior ready-to-wear leather corset over a black ballerina-esque tulle dress, paired with waist-length locs.

OVERHEARD: “Was she on that one show or is she a TikToker?”