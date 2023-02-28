Owen Thiele Pregamed The SAG Awards With ‘That’s So Raven’

Coming off of this year’s Sundance Film Festival, it’s safe to bet that Owen Thiele will be at next year’s SAG Awards. Starring in one of the festival’s must buzzed-about films, the “mock-doc” Theater Camp, directed by Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman, Thiele is part of one of the best ensemble casts in recent history: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Gordon, Patty Harrison, and Ayo Edebiri among them. Just imagine that Best Ensemble acceptance speech!

This year, Thiele got some practice walking the red carpet, attending the awards show as a guest of Meta, alongside his friend Jordan Firstman. Here, Thiele shares an exclusive look of how he got ready.