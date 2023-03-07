Gou played a setlist spanning house, to deep techno, to a dubstep interlude and a crowd-erupting chop-and-screwed Imogen Heap “Hide & Seek” remix. Attendees not only danced but brandished marriage proposals and hearts. If you haven’t seen Gou live yet, what are you waiting for?

The shows were hosted by Teksupport, the underground events collective founded by Rob Toma that curates some of the buzziest music, fashion, and tech events in NYC and beyond. Peep pics from Gou’s electrifying two nights, ahead.