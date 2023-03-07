Nylon Nights
If you haven’t seen Gou live yet, what are you waiting for?
There are very few artists you should brave torrential, hurricane-level rain to see, but Peggy Gou is one of them. On Friday, March 3, the South Korean DJ of dance aristocracy kicked off her first of two nights of shows at Brooklyn Navy Yard under ominous (or auspicious?) conditions: a super-cyclone freak storm. Over 5000 attendees stepped out in the suboptimal weather conditions to dance under her pulpit where she delivered a sermon that was nothing short of purifying.
Gou played a setlist spanning house, to deep techno, to a dubstep interlude and a crowd-erupting chop-and-screwed Imogen Heap “Hide & Seek” remix. Attendees not only danced but brandished marriage proposals and hearts. If you haven’t seen Gou live yet, what are you waiting for?
The shows were hosted by Teksupport, the underground events collective founded by Rob Toma that curates some of the buzziest music, fashion, and tech events in NYC and beyond. Peep pics from Gou’s electrifying two nights, ahead.