Welcome to NYLON’s Travel Guides, your one-stop shop for the ideal vacation. Here, you’ll find the ultimate recommendations when it comes to where to stay, eat, drink, shop, and more for the world’s hottest cities — all tried and tested by NYLON editors. Read on for your ideal, NYLON-approved itinerary.

Just because TikTok has declared it “Euro Summer” doesn’t mean your travels abroad should be limited to July and August — far from it. A trip to a new country is always the right call, no matter what time of year, and for Fall 2024, we’re recommending Portugal. Slightly less-traveled than it’s Italian and French neighbors, for that reason and many others, the southern European country is ideal for a vacation that can span from gorgeous beaches to historic haunts — all in one week. Here, steal our ultimate Portugal itinerary, highlighting the best of the best.

Cascais

Where to Stay: Villa Cascais, a boutique hotel right in the city center that does not lack in service and atmosphere in addition to its location. The interior is done largely in hues of the sea — deep blues and tranquil greens — with modern accents that feel luxe. For a special occasion, we recommend the hotel’s top level suite that features 360 views, multiple balconies, and a free-standing bathtub.

Where to Eat: Moules & Gin, a slightly hidden lunch spot just off the main restaurant stretch that specializes in, yep, mussels and gin.

Where to Drink: Hifen, small bites (get the sardines, generally a good rule of thumb) and classic cocktails with a waterfront view and friendly vibes from patrons and bartenders alike.

What to Do: Santa Marta, a tiny inlet of a beach accessible by foot that offers seating on small cliffs and plenty of photo opps.

Lisbon

Where to Stay: Valverde Lisboa Hotel & Garden, a city-center home-away-from-home — if your home was a fabulous chateau that makes you feel miles away from the city once you step inside. The 5-star hotel features classic European touches, included grand windows in every room and intricate wood paneling, while the outdoor terrace, complete with an extremely chic lap pool and dining area will make you think you’ve entered someone’s ultimate vacation home. Except, for the duration of your stay, it’s yours. Expect impeccable service from the moment you step inside and attention to details at every turn.

Where to Eat: Rocco. There are no wrong answers, or limits of options, here, but if we had to pick one meal in Lisbon, it would be Rocco, for the sheer grandeur of it all. Every nook and cranny deserves a second look (or at least an iPhone picture), and don’t skip the eggplant parmesean.

Where to Drink: A Cevicheria, for a daytime pisco and the best ceviche you’ll ever try.

What to Do: Conserveira de Lisboa, for tinned fish so beautiful, you’ll want to start displaying them in your home.

Algarve

Where to Stay: Bela Vista Hotel & Spa, the epitome of understated luxury. Don’t get us wrong — you’ll understand just how grand this preserved historical resort is before you even set foot inside its front doors. The multi-building property is decidedly unstuffy despite its opulent setting, offering the ultimate place for relaxation. The property is nestled along the cliffs of Portimão, with direct beach access just a few steps down. But be sure to save several hours to relax at the property’s on-site pool, one of the most tranquil settings we’ve ever experienced.

Where to Eat: VISTA, the hotel’s on-site Michelin-starred restaurant overseen by top Portuguese culinary vision Chef João Oliveira.

Where to Drink: Green Heart @ Cloque, for sunset views and large pours of sangria.

What to Do: A cave tour is a non-negotiable when visiting the Algarve. Prepare to be awed.