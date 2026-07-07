Red, White, & Golden Hour: Inside NYLON’s July 4 Residency At The Surf Lodge

Fourth of July weekend in the Hamptons comes with a predictable set of rituals: bumper-to-bumper traffic on Montauk Highway, a soaring UV index, and everyone angling for an invite to The Surf Lodge. Last weekend, NYLON returned to the Montauk hotspot where DJs kept the dance floor packed and a buzzy East End cast of familiar faces and perennial guests drifted through.

Powered by NYLON Membership, the waterfront hangout transformed into the holiday weekend's de facto clubhouse. Spotted soaking up the sun (and the sets) throughout the residency were VIPs including Snoop Dogg, Millie Bobby Brown, Central Cee, Caleb Williams, Eiza González, Stassie Karanikolaou, Sydney Carlson, Ruby Lyn, and Alix and Ashtin Earle

Waiters wove through the crowd balancing trays of Starbucks drinks, while beachgoers ducked into Neutrogena's waterside setup before returning to the dance floor. Each set flowed into the next, and the decks were handed off seamlessly as the final rays of daylight faded over Fort Pond.

Zach Hilty / BFA

Hugel kicked things off on July 2 with a soundtrack that took cues from the playful ambiance. Between dance pop remixes and a healthy mix of Latin and Afro house beats, bikini-clad guests claimed spots along the waterfront to capture the golden light for their selfie sessions, while dancing revelers crowded around the DJ booth as servers threaded through the party passing out Starbucks S'mores Frappuccinos — the first of a different surprise drink drop from the brand each day.

Deonte Lee / BFA

Deonte Lee / BFA

Deonte Lee / BFA

Deonte Lee / BFA

Deonte Lee / BFA

Just off the dance floor, the shoreline became a much-needed reset zone as Neutrogena set up along the sand. Guests hopped over between sets for sunscreen touch-ups at the SPF bar, pausing under branded umbrellas to reapply Invisible Gel Face SPF 40 before slipping back into the crowd, coconuts and towels in tow.

Deonte Lee / BFA

Deonte Lee / BFA

Deonte Lee / BFA

Deonte Lee / BFA

Nestled next to the main entrance, Too Faced turned its Peach Collection preview into a perfect pit stop for attendees. The brand’s new take on their iconic Peach Collection captures the same nostalgic peach scent, with fresh formulas and modern shades. Guests couldn’t contain their excitement as they sampled sliced peaches dusted with Tajín and snapped photos in the peach-shaped selfie mirror. A late-night gifting moment ensured no one left empty-handed.

Deonte Lee / BFA

Zach Hilty / BFA

Kevin Czopek / BFA

Zach Hilty / BFA

By July 3, Murda Beatz had taken over the turntables, dialing the energy back up with hip-hop remixes and trap-inspired sounds after a full day in the sun. Bloom Pop kept the vibes going with their Prebiotic Soda stationed throughout the venue, and when the Starbucks Butterfly Refresher dropped later that afternoon, guests used the multi-colored drink for quenching thirst and photo ops alike.

Deonte Lee / BFA

Deonte Lee / BFA

Kevin Czopek / BFA

Kevin Czopek / BFA

Kevin Czopek / BFA

As the official water partner of the residency, Saratoga Spring Water kept partygoers hydrated in the heat with frosty buckets of their signature blue bottles, with people lining up to sample the brand's new bold and unexpected sparkling flavors. Corona brought the beachy vibes as the event’s official beer, and guests enjoyed chilled-to-perfection bottles of Extra and Light all weekend long.

Deonte Lee / BFA

Kevin Czopek / BFA

Kevin Czopek / BFA

Carlita and Snoop Dogg brought the residency home together on July 4, following up a Starbucks Pink Drink drop that felt like a fitting toast to a weekend worth yapping about. Once the set ended, the last drink had been drunk, and the sun got too low to make another SPF re-application necessary, guests filed out into the Montauk night. There wasn’t much left to do but trade one last look and the inevitable: same time next year?

Zach Hilty / BFA

Zach Hilty / BFA

Zach Hilty / BFA

Zach Hilty / BFA

Zach Hilty / BFA

Zach Hilty / BFA

Zach Hilty / BFA

Zach Hilty / BFA

Zach Hilty / BFA