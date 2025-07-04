Nylon Nights
NYLON’s Pre-4th of July Dinner Was For The Girls
Editor-in-Chief Lauren McCarthy hosted an intimate dinner to kick-off NYLON’s Surf Lodge Residency with ASOS.
“It’s on right now — should I play it on my phone?” asked Hannah Goodwin on Thursday evening. The “It” in question, was, of course, Love Island — a popular topic at BBQs everywhere — and especially at NYLON’s dinner to kick off our Fourth of July residency at The Surf Lodge. But with seafood towers a plenty, flowing PATRÓN cocktails, and cute ASOS merch to try on, that plan was quickly abandoned. Amaya and co. could surely wait for a few more hours.
Hosted by Editor-in-Chief Lauren McCarthy, the dinner brought together friends of the brand for some sustenance after a headlining set by Sofi Tukkr, with guests including Xandra, Remi Bader, Ava Dash, Jordan Kanegis, and Mona Matsuoka. After a brief downpour, exclusive ASOS x NYLON sweatshirts were a welcome treat, placed on each guest’s seat and put on almost immediately. Everyone celebrated with PATRÓN El Alto cocktails (spicy skinny margaritas were a crowd pleaser, with multiple rounds ordered), as family style platters of steak and branzino hit the table.
Here, a closer look inside the party.