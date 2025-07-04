NYLON’s Pre-4th of July Dinner Was For The Girls

“It’s on right now — should I play it on my phone?” asked Hannah Goodwin on Thursday evening. The “It” in question, was, of course, Love Island — a popular topic at BBQs everywhere — and especially at NYLON’s dinner to kick off our Fourth of July residency at The Surf Lodge. But with seafood towers a plenty, flowing PATRÓN cocktails, and cute ASOS merch to try on, that plan was quickly abandoned. Amaya and co. could surely wait for a few more hours.

Hosted by Editor-in-Chief Lauren McCarthy, the dinner brought together friends of the brand for some sustenance after a headlining set by Sofi Tukkr, with guests including Xandra, Remi Bader, Ava Dash, Jordan Kanegis, and Mona Matsuoka. After a brief downpour, exclusive ASOS x NYLON sweatshirts were a welcome treat, placed on each guest’s seat and put on almost immediately. Everyone celebrated with PATRÓN El Alto cocktails (spicy skinny margaritas were a crowd pleaser, with multiple rounds ordered), as family style platters of steak and branzino hit the table.

Here, a closer look inside the party.

Lauren McCarthy Ben WATTS

Ben Watts

Ben Watts

Xandra Ava Dash

Ava Dash Ben Watts

Jordan Kanegis and Mona Matsuoka BFA

Kelley Flanagan Ben Watts

BFA

Ben Watts

BFA

BFA