“Oh, I love a mirror,” says Kylie Jenner, stopping mid-exhibition to fluff up her hair. She then stops and poses, a display case of glimmering — and equally reflective — crystals behind her.

There was certainly so shortage of shiny things — from the guest list to the items they were there to see — on Tuesday, Oct. 28, as Swarovski hosted the grand opening of its exhibition Masters of Light – Hollywood, with an exclusive launch event in Los Angeles. “Amelia, come look at this,” Lisa Rinna declared, trailing just steps behind Jenner, as she beckoned for daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin to admire a selection of Swarovski-encrusted Met Gala looks designed by Swarovski Global Creative Director Giovanna Engelbert.

As part of the brand’s 130th anniversary, the exhibit — the third in the Masters of Light series, but this one with a distinctive L.A. twist — is a celebration of all things Swarovski and Hollywood, with Alexander Fury curating a number of crystal-embellished outfits that have graced the silver screen, as well as some of pop culture’s biggest icons. Now open to the public through November 3rd, the exhibition houses everything from Nicole Kidman’s Moulin Rouge bodysuit (as just worn by Kendall Jenner at VogueWorld, which was held just 48 hours prior) to Katy Perry’s chandelier Met Gala ensemble. Other favorites include the Marilyn Monroe gown most recently worn by Kim Kardashian, also at the Met Gala, Harry Style’s harlequin-esque rainbow-hued jumpsuit, and a piece from Miu Miu’s Spring 2010 collection, juxtaposed with a Prada costume made for 2013’s The Great Gatsby.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a true Hollywood night if one of the icons on display did not come out to say hi to an old friend. Enter Cher, who arrived at the tail end of cocktail hour on the arm of Engelbert to tour one of her iconic ‘70s looks.

Here, a closer look inside the exhibit and all the guests who came out to celebrate.