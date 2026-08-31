The NYLON Guide To Ibiza

In recent years, the term “Eurosummer” has taken on a new meaning of hopping across multiple country lines within an allotted 10 days of PTO, Insta story-ing every Aperol spritz, and, at times, engaging in credit-card-funded debauchery. Clichés be damned, few things are more synonymous with this particular brand of the season than Ibiza, the mecca of dance music. This small Balearic island, nestled in the crystalline waters of the Mediterranean Sea, is world renowned for its celebrity-attended 24-hour parties, marinas brimming with yachts, and free-spirited hedonism.

I arrived in Ibiza with a checked bag half-empty for shopping, a fully charged digital camera, and some pretty firm ideas about what the trip would look like. I left pleasantly proven wrong. One of the most contradictory and culturally complex locations of Europe — and also one of the most beautiful — the island welcomes starry-eyed tourists like myself to its sandy shores throughout its six-month high season to dabble in pan con tomate with a side of zumo de naranja natural, liberate themselves from bikini tops in secluded coves, and revel from sunset to sunrise (the latter best enjoyed bleary-eyed on a white sand cala).

Whether you’re here to dance until the sun comes up, spend the afternoon barefoot at a trance-soundtracked beach club, or simply eat the very best in farm-to-table cuisine, knowing where to go is half the battle. Consider this your cheat sheet to all of the above. Vale, get to packing! Your itinerary is sorted — you can thank me later.

WHERE TO STAY

Destino Five Ibiza

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Situated in Cap Martinet on the southern coast, Destino Five Ibiza is Pacha’s answer to barefoot luxury. White-washed villas and lush Mediterranean gardens make up this hillside hideaway, where the pace slows considerably — or at least until the music starts. The five-star resort offers an all-day escape that makes leaving the property feel almost unnecessary; it wasn’t until my third day that I actually ventured into Old Town and saw a beach… but can you blame me?! Grab a Balinese Bed at Playa Pacha Pool during the daily poolside sessions and settle in for a long, sun-drenched afternoon of signature cocktails (an Afrodita Spritz is the move), bites (the Destino Club sandwich with all of its caramelized onion goodness was a standout!), and DJ sets (Solomun held his iconic residency here this summer, making attendance a particularly brag-worthy affair).

Pike’s

Just up the western coast in Sant Antoni de Portmany lies a sprawling hacienda steeped in rock ‘n’ roll history. Once a 500-year-old dilapidated farmhouse, Pike’s was transformed by founder Tony Pike into a hub for an eccentric clientele of musicians, actors, and royalty, all in pursuit of absolute freedom. And they were looking in the right place. The boutique hotel opened its doors in 1980 and quickly established itself among the who’s who of the island’s creative elite: Freddie Mercury celebrated his 41st birthday here, Grace Jones was a regular, Wham! famously filmed “Club Tropicana” by the pool, and today, Dua Lipa is a frequenter. Go for the eclectic interiors (a maximalist mash-up of rock relics and earthy charm), tuck into the Sunday Roast (should your vacation dates align), and stay after hours for Freddie’s (once the rock star’s beloved hideaway suite, now transformed into an intimate no-phone dance den until 5 a.m.).

Ca Na Xica

Every cool local I encountered (that is to say suede-bag-toting women with voluminous raven tresses, raspy voices, and nary a pore in sight, as well as numerous suspiciously tall-dark-and-handsome taxi drivers) told me they lived on the North Coast of Ibiza, so naturally, I began to wonder what they knew that I didn’t. I ventured inland to discover what’s hiding beyond the beach clubs and swooned. In Sant Miquel de Balansat lies a secluded 19th-century finca spread across 10 hectares (or roughly 25 acres) of pristine countryside. Once a working farm, the boutique hotel now attracts a quieter, design-conscious crowd looking to trade Ibiza’s late nights for long lunches, poolside afternoons, and a little peace and quiet. Book a Premier Suite (the private terraces are worth it), make a reservation at Salvia for a farm-to-table dinner overlooking the gardens, and leave plenty of time to do absolutely nothing… until your next party.

WHERE TO PARTY

Pacha

Courtesy of Pacha

The motif of two cherries has long been a symbol of Ibiza, all thanks to Pacha. This is the mother of superclubs, the place that helped turn a sleepy Mediterranean island into a global nightlife mecca, and a bona fide rite of passage for anyone who takes their partying seriously. I’ve been very into “inner child work” this year, and as a young Jersey girl who once dreamed of what it would be like to put on a tight dress and heels and “go clubbing” as an adult, it checked all the boxes of childhood fantasies. I finally made my pilgrimage for Gordo’s Taraka residency; the Grammy-nominated DJ kicked off his six-week residency on my first night at the club, bringing Vanjee, Wade, Gustavo Domínguez, and Gala along for his opening set with strobe lights, fog machines timed to the beat drop, scantily clad dancers on pedestals, and every delightfully clichéd superclub trope you could hope for. Pro tip: Go early for dinner at Pacha Restaurant for free entry into the club, then head upstairs to Paradiso for a cocktail before the music really gets going, then stay very, very, very late.

[Unvers]

I can’t remember a time when I didn't know a David Guetta song by heart. Whether you try to or not, you will come across a David Guetta track in your daily life: at the gym, on the radio, in a Zara, or somehow blasting from the speakers at your friend’s birthday dinner at an underground wine bar in Park Slope. But how would these ubiquitous tracks, in all their shamelessly euphoric glory, translate live? Well, amazingly. Originally Ku Club in Ibiza’s early years, then Privilege (the Guinness World Record-holder as the world's largest nightclub with a capacity of 10,000 people), this hyperclub is on its second season, playing host to Guetta’s sets on Fridays. Guetta enters by parting the crowd and slowly descending the staircase until reaching his decks at the front. I didn’t know what to expect but left with one word in mind: wow. Throughout the show, laser beam spotlights glow throughout the club, half-naked dancers with feather headdresses trapeze through the air, and holographic visuals radiate above the DJ booth (and the AC is blasting for all-night danceability). Step outside for a second round, then move to the underground bunker room for a more intimate set and dancing room. (I saw Disco Licious!)

Ushuaïa

Yes, I believe the visit is mandatory for every first-timer. Though I cannot speak for island veterans, one must pay their dues and worship at the altar of Calvin Harris. “When I met you in the summer” just hits different when you’re in an open-air club, surrounded by other sweaty, bronzed bodies, confetti falling, Harris’ silhouette illuminated ahead.

Chinois

An “upscale,” slightly smaller and heavily air-conditioned alternative to megaclubs. Easily accessible as it’s located in the port and everyone comes dressed to impressed (men, no shorts allowed!). It seems they prioritize sound over scale, and it’s working.

WHERE TO EAT

Elia

If five-star dining and your Greek yia yia’s cooking had a baby, this would be it. Perched above Talamanca Bay at Destino Five Ibiza, Elia marries the island’s golden-hour glamour with the kind of Greek feast where ordering for the table is less a suggestion than a requirement. The terrace looks out toward the picturesque Talamanca Bay, Dalt Vila, and Formentera, though rain moved us under the cozy cover of the daytime poolside restaurant. My bestie and I family-style feasted on manager-recommended eats included the saganaki drizzled with honey and sesame seeds, tender chicken souvlaki, fresh Greek salad (with the ripest tomatoes that burst in our mouths with sugary sweetness), a mezze platter loaded with dips and pita, and more, washed down with the recommended pour: pink champagne. Don’t be fooled by its hotel location; Elia is a must-visit no matter where you are staying on the island.

Monkey

I am, in fact, always available for a dinner timed around golden hour. Perched on San Antonio’s famous Sunset Strip, Monkey’s tables are always set for a long one: French-Mediterranean plates meant for sharing, cocktails, a DJ soundtrack, and a front-row seat to the sky turning pink over Caló des Moro. Order the crispy feta, tuna tartare with avocado cream, and crispy chicken with labneh for the table, add a sangria by the liter if you’re feeling particularly vacation-y, and save room for the XXL cookie.

Fish Shack

Do you ever get tired of the frills? Me too. The Fish Shack is about as no-frills as Ibiza dining gets. The menu is simple and fresh and there are no reservations, so show up early, see what’s fresh, and settle in for the wait. Rustic, authentic, and laid-back are the best ways to describe what you’ll experience: fresh fish grilled simply over the fire, wooden chairs, cold beers, and the Mediterranean just feet away. This is why you came to an island.

Cova Santa

A venue that straddles the line of “Where to Party” and “Where to Eat” in this guide. Set a smidge inland between Sant Antoni and Eivissa, Cova Santa is built around an old mining cave, with multiple rooms throughout the sprawling property.

WHERE TO SHOP

Louvelle

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Every expert traveler with sinfully expensive taste knows a vacation wardrobe requires advance planning. Tasked with finding the most colorful, leopard-print laden, and quite simply c*nty little number I could, I finally downloaded the app all of my industry friends have been whispering about (and used one of their codes, as it is invite-only, as opposed to other clothing rental apps, which makes it feel much more exclusive and finely curated). My find was a vintage Roberto Cavalli midi dress in colorful leopard print, complete with spaghetti straps, a sweetheart neckline, and a slinky, body-skimming silhouette, once sported by Saweetie. It arrived freshly dry cleaned, safely secured in a garment bag for my suitcase. I took it for a spin for my sunset birthday dinner overlooking Cala Comte, styling it with white flip-flop wedge heels, a leopard-print horsehair cuff, and a new suede Kate Spade shoulder bag of my own.

Archive Closet

Speaking of vintage designer! Tucked away on Bartomeu Ramon Street in the heart of Eivissa, a quick browse here can very easily turn into a full-blown shopping spree. Think Versace, Prada, Fendi, and Dior alongside pre-loved one-offs from the ’70s through the aughts. French DJ Chloé Caillet, Ibiza-based artist Miranda Makaroff, and Ibiza-born model Carla Guetta are regulars, so clearly they know what’s up.

Annie’s Ibiza

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A girl can dream can’t she? For now, this is the location of my window-shopping dreams. A favorite of Zendaya, Dakota Johnson, Alexandra Leclerc, and mother of all It Girls Kate Moss, this unassuming boutique attracts a steady stream of earthy-chic girls looking to fulfill their fairy-tale dressing fantasies. The ornate works are physically heavy (that’s how you know it’s quality, my South Philadelphian mother would argue) and gothic-meets-royal in aesthetic, dripping in tassels and jewels fit for the rowdiest and chic-est of soirees. Though I left empty-handed this time, I’ve become convinced. And yes, it’s all just as gorgeous IRL as it is on Pinterest.

After Sun Ibiza

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If you haven’t already heard, earthy is the name of the game in Ibiza. This is a colorful little treasure trove of handmade leather goods, beaded layers, and accessories for layering, located in the streets of Old Town. The owner has that old-school saleswoman magic — she’ll pull pieces for you, weigh in on gold versus silver, and even tell you what will work with something you already own. My advice? Take her advice; she knows what she is doing. I snagged a traditional beaded cape with dangling white pearls, and a fuchsia woven leather belt with a chunky belt buckle I’m ecstatic to layer over a drop-waisted anything.

Vicente Ganesha

A mainstay of Ibiza shopping for decades. Situated beneath a bougainvillea-covered corner in the heart of La Marina, Vicente Ganesha is the decades-old emporium of Vicente Hernández Zaragoza, an island institution whose wares have attracted everyone from Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell to Vittoria Ceretti and Dua Lipa. Inside, colorful Indian textiles, floaty dresses, sarongs, and true vintage gems line the racks, collected from his winter travels. This place feel like the very antithesis of fast fashion and a little portal to the Ibiza of another era. Vicente still observes a proper midday Spanish siesta, so plan your visit accordingly. Take your time digging through the racks, ask Vicente what he thinks you should buy, and see what you can uncover in the more secret vintage stash hidden toward the back (if you’re lucky enough).

WHERE TO RELAX

El Silencio

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Thanks to this fancy beach club, I found my new favorite low-key beach. I bounced between my bed by the pool and the little cove just outside, where I found myself shoulder-to-shoulder with local beachgoers rather than a sea of daybeds. Food and drink are expectedly pricey, but the daybed is reserved all day, so come early and relax all day. Whatever you do, don’t forget to order the focaccia — the perfect accompaniment to any boozy drink.

Jondal

I can admit when a place is hyped to adequate levels; this is one of those times. Cradled in the rocky cove of Cala Jondal, Jondal is a place to see-and-be-seen beach, with icy oysters, pristine seafood, and countless celebrity sightings.

Cala Saladeta

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If you have one day to spend on a beach, let it be this one. Tucked just beyond its slightly busier sister Cala Salada, Cala Saladeta is the kind of tiny cove that made me wonder why I ever bothered with a beach club (no tea, no shade!). The water is so clear you can see your feet below you at the deepest swimmable end, with colorful little fish darting around your toes (with an occasional nibble of your dead skin) as you tread water. Pro tip: Treat this like a free fish pedicure; they will buff you up better than any over-priced spa. Bring a towel, settle into the sand, and save room for a midday escape to the restaurant just a short trek away at Cala Salada. More pro tips: Bring a book because there’s zero service, and schedule an Uber for pickup ahead of time because, again, no service.

Cala Benirràs

A local paramour (read: a Hinge match, Ibiza born and raised) sent me here, and I’m inclined to trust a man with good beach recommendations. This northern coast beach is a little less polished than some of the island’s more famous coves, which is precisely the appeal of the pine-covered hills tumbling down to a pebbly cove. Come for a swim, then stick around at sunset for the famed drumming ritual, which took off in 1991 when hundreds gathered here to protest the Gulf War and somehow just kept going. The backdrop is Cap Bernat, aka “God’s Finger,” as the sun slips behind the rock and the drums carry across the bay.