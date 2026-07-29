Searching For Wellness in Bora Bora

My trip to paradise started with a slight delay.

What was meant to be the kickoff to a four-day, wellness-focused visit to tropical heaven—aka The Westin Bora Bora—began by sitting on the tarmac for five hours. So, for the first stretch of my search for peace and relaxation, wellness looked like watching the Knicks’ Game 3 comeback on a seatback screen. When that delay turned into an expected overnight stay in Los Angeles, wellness was a to-go order of Erewhon Japanese potatoes and brown rice balls. On the (finally!) flight to Tahiti, it was a repeat viewing of Romy and Michelle’s High School Reunion. Wellness, I quickly learned, can take on many forms. But as my airport transfer via boat pulled up to the welcome dock of The Westin, I realized that some forms may just be a bit more spectacular than others.

The Westin Bora Bora Resort & Spa reopened in September 2024 after an extensive, top-to-bottom transformation and comprehensive rebrand. Nestled at the base of Mount Otemanu, the property features 142 bungalows, 128 of which are overwater—a property type most commonly associated with honeymoons. And while I did encounter several blissed-out, post-nuptial couples, I quickly came to find that—even as a newly engaged, equally blissed-out individual—there’s a true serenity that comes with a water-surrounded abode to call your home. Each room is comparable in size to a moderate one-bedroom in Manhattan, with a private deck and, for many, your own plunge pool. Despite the property’s expanse, you feel like you’re on your own island; the most luxurious choose-your-own-adventure each day. And with six on-property dining options, an indoor-outdoor Heavenly Spa by Westin, an onsite eco center, and daily activity options, the adventures are endless.

Here, a daily breakdown of my weekend of rest and relaxation at The Westin Bora Bora.

Day One

I’m greeted with a lei made of tipanier flowers and immediately whisked into a golf cart to bring me to my room. The 143 bungalows are primarily stretched along several connected boardwalks that all lead to the hotel’s beachfront property, which hosts the restaurants and shared experiences. It’s less than five minutes from every bungalow via cart, bike, or foot. After dropping off my luggage, I make a beeline to Tipanier, the main restaurant where breakfast is served each morning. There, I’m greeted with a truly expansive buffet; overwhelmed, I try out a little bit of everything: scrambled eggs, smoked swordfish and tuna tataki, sesame noodles, coconut-stuffed bread. Satiated and succumbing to jet lag,Satiated and succumbing to jet lag, I return to my bungalow to meet the brand’s famed Heavenly Bed. Four hours of blissful sleep later, I can confirm: the name is not hyperbole.

Dinner is a surf-and-turf-themed meal that takes place on a private inlet nearby. We arrive by boat and are greeted with the largest grilled shrimp I’ve ever seen. The excursion marks my only non-boat trip off the resort, and that’s just fine with me. The resort offers daily transportation to the main island, but it’s also got plenty of activities—inclluding a spa, gym, and activities like a kayaking and beach volleyball —to keep you busy onsite. Back in my Heavenly Bed, I rest up to take on some of them in the morning.

The view from my Heavenly Bed. NYLON My canoe-delivered breakfast. NYLON 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Day Two

Waking up with a full view of nothing but the ocean is worth any airport delay in the world. In the bright sunlight, I’m also able to fully appreciate my room. The main bedroom (bedroom in quotes, as this also includes a full seating area and bar) opens directly onto my deck, which boasts a private plunge pool and a dock to jump directly into the ocean, as well as an outdoor shower. If that’s not your speed, the bathroom also features a second shower and a full soaking tub. Rather than heading to the buffet this morning, I’m treated to a canoe breakfast, which is exactly that—breakfast delivered by canoe. As they set up the meal on my deck, I’m offered a ride in the canoe while I wait—and who am I to turn that down?

My activities for the day are exactly what one should be doing on a summer Saturday: the spa The Heavenly Spa, I opt for the signature Polynesian massage, which I pregame with a heavenly steam. Post-massage, there’s the option to take a swim in the private outdoor pool, but it’s just started raining and I’ve got places to be: namely, the ‘O’a Bar to watch Game 5 of the NBA Finals. VPN working, I settle in with a Hinano. By the time Brunson reclaims the lead to cinch the win, we’ve amassed a small crowd of fellow New Yorkers. The only way to celebrate: sip after sip of local rum at one of the on-land bungalows.

The view from the pool. NYLON Knicks in five! NYLON 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Day Three

The sun is shining, so I kick off the day with the only acceptable action: jumping straight into the ocean. The next step: checking out the resort’s main pool for the first time. While the villa plunge pools are glorious in their own right, this has something that can’t be beat: a swim-up pool bar. My beverage of choice? A mojito.

It’s the perfect kickoff to lunch, which is a hands-on cooking experience to make the resort’s signature dish: Tahitian fish, a raw, ceviche-like dish that involves fresh fish, coconut milk, lime juice, and whatever mix-ins you so please. After a quick digestion period (on the beach, of course), it’s time for the day’s activity, and one of the resort’s most recommended: snorkeling. We take off on one of the property’s boats that eventually docks in seemingly the middle of the ocean. Our captain points below—several small sharks are surrounding us. “Jump in, they’re friendly,” he insists. When in Bora Bora? Submerged in the clear blue water, I understand why the resort so highly recommends this excursion. In addition to the sharks, there are schools of fish in the brightest blues and yellows—a memory I won’t soon forget.

The final meal is also of the unforgettable nature. Maere, the hotel’s signature restaurant, offers a different menu each night, inspired by different global cuisines. For our final meal, the menu du jour is Asian-inspired. The meal starts with a Champagne cart, offering three different types of Champagne to kick things off. Our waiter soon arrives, encouraging us not to look at the menu, but rather let the meal unfold. As a fervent menu-looker once the reservation hits, I surprise myself when I happily oblige. That, I realize, is a weekend of wellness at work. At The Westin, you can’t help but lean into the easy nature of island life. Rainy days, flight delays—none of that matters. For a few glorious days, I was able to truly unwind and just live in the moment. And what’s wellness in 2026 if not that?