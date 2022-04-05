Welcome to NYLON’s Party Report Card, where we give you the Who, What, Where, Why, and When on this week’s hottest parties — plus all the gossip you missed. It’s the inside scoop you need to feel like you were on the invite list. Sorry in advance for the FOMO.

WHAT: Grey Groose Essences x GRAMMYs: Sound Sessions featuring Tinashe

WHEN: Saturday, April 2nd

WHO: Tinashe, Jasmine Sanders, Law Roach, DJ Millie

WHERE: Intrigue, a private night club inside Las Vegas’s Wynn Hotel

WHY: A kickoff to Grammys weekend.

THE VIBE: What’s Vegas without a pre-lunch cocktail? As one of the many events hosted by Grey Goose in honor of their first time partnering with the Grammy Awards (later that evening, they’d go on to sponsor the first-ever Black Music Collective Honors, as well as send Paris Hilton down the red carpet with a custom, crystal-encrusted Grey Goose Martini bag designed by Peter Dundas), the brand kicked off Grammys Eve with a private brunch that also served as its inaugural Sound Sessions event.

Held inside Intrigue at the Wynn, the party spanned the club’s expansive layout, with many guests opting to take advantage of the sun and sip cocktails outside while lounging at circular banquettes. Drink offerings included a specialty Cosmo made with Grey Goose Essences Strawberry and Lemongrass, as well as peach Bellinis and a watermelon basil fizz. Law Roach acted as the day’s host, joking that he was doing his best not to judge everyone’s outfits and instead just enjoy the party. Later, everyone moved inside for a special performance by Tinashe, who was flanked by a quartet of dancers and performed three of her biggest hits.

The true sign of a good party? Despite the weekend’s packed itinerary, no one was quite ready to leave when the event’s official end time came and went. “I’m coming back — I just need to switch into sneakers,” Jasmine Sanders said, rushing off to her room. “I want to dance.”

BEST DRESSED: Tinashe — more specifically, her bedazzled Vans hi-tops.

OVERHEARD: “I’ve never seen so many ass cheeks before 1 p.m.”