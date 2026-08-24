Welcome to Eva Gutowski’s Wildest Dreams

Introducing The Membership Files, a recurring series where NYLON spotlights its favorite tastemakers across beauty, culture, entertainment and more.

“Something hit me recently, where I was like, Eva, you’ve accomplished your biggest dreams.”

The multi-hyphenate DJ and I are sitting in a cozy booth at Ludlow House, catching up over skinny fries and Aperol Spritzes. Since our last rendezvous in NYC, the 32-year-old creator has since gotten engaged, creative directed a luxury jewelry campaign, and released her debut EDM album, OUCH, to an audience of more than 26 million across Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.

“It’s been busy,” Gutowski says, alluding to the work under her musical moniker, Marisol, which has taken center stage for the past year. “I do everything myself—the writing, the engineering. I’m a team of one.” Gutowski studied journalism at California State University with the dreams of becoming a talk show host after graduation, but decided to expedite the process by growing her YouTube channel instead – a mindful escape from a challenging childhood and the foundation for a career spanning media, music, and creative projects designed to inspire. “I worked myself out of a horrible situation based on mental resilience alone, and I wanted my platform to be a place where I could help other girls get through hard things,” Gutowski shares.

And yet, for someone who has spent nearly two decades documenting her life online, there is still lore to unlock: like how Gutowski is a member of the Writers Guild of America, competed in chess as a kid, does her own hair and makeup for the red carpet and has been consulting for fashion labels since 2014. Her recent project as creative director and composer for a Spinelli Kilcollin campaign, alongside fellow creative and fiancé Olav Stubberud as talent, brought yet another ambition of Gutowski’s to reality.

“My biggest dream as a kid was to be an author. I wanted to write a book, and I've done that. I wanted to act. I wanted to direct. I wanted to DJ. Now, I’m just coming up with new dreams.”

Ahead, check out her party playlist, inspiration, and the fashion hack she just can’t gatekeep.

Where is the best place to throw a party in New York City?

Prospect Park. I would love to throw an all-day rave in the summer when the weather isn’t too hot, but hot enough where everyone is basically naked. You can wear a bikini (if you want).

What’s on your GRWM playlist?

I love to play Bossa Nova in the house. My Spotify wrapped was just random Brazilian artists — niche Brazilian. I also listen to Tate McRae Radio, or Addison Rae radio, which some might hate... but that’s my thing. I need a full hour to get ready before an event.

Are you showing up to the party early, or late?

Fashion Week has actually made me better at being on time because sometimes if you're late, they don't let you in. They will close the door on you.

Whose closet would you raid before a night out?

Livia Nunez.

Kenna Kroge & Olav Stubberud

What concert would you get on a plane to see?

Bhad Bhabie. Or, Skrillex.

What is a wellness ritual that you keep up on even your craziest day?

Hydration; I always have a Liquid I.V. stick in my bag.

Kenna Kroge & Olav Stubberud

One fashion hack you’d gatekeep if you could?

Listen to me when I fucking say this, okay? Fashion tape is out. Topstick men’s wig tape is in. It’s cheaper than fashion tape, and is actually strong enough to hold your dress up. I discovered this hack from a stylist years ago, and now I buy it in bulk.

Best piece of dating advice you’ve ever received or given?

It sounds so cliché — but when you’re focusing on yourself, that’s when it happens.