What Went Down At The NYLON Members Yacht Party In Miami

NYLON kicked off Miami Art Week in true Basel fashion with an exclusive, members-only yacht party presented by Garage. Aboard the 180-foot Gene Machine yacht docked at Island Gardens, NYLON members were treated to cocktails, goodie bags, and live entertainment with Miami’s skyline as the backdrop.

After checking in and receiving a wristband, guests were escorted down the dock on golf carts to the Gene Machine. Just outside the boat, a pink Garage-branded arch was a perfect photo moment for guests to capture their Miami-inspired looks. Once on board, guests were greeted with a glass of Armand De Brignac champagne and passed trays of Garage-branded lighters, matchbooks, and black sunglasses.

Throughout the night, entertainment was plentiful. Pole dancers were stationed throughout the boat and performed dressed in pieces from Garage’s Cayenne collection, while aerial dancers were elevated by crane, contorting their bodies over the water. After sunset, Xandra took over the DJ booth and got guests moving on the dance floor.

When it was time to hydrate, NYLON members stopped by one of two bars for a beverage of their choice. And the drink of the night? A Spicy Sunset Paloma, naturally. But for those opting for a sober evening, Bloom Pop — the low-sugar, gut-friendly, 20-calorie soda — provided guests its most popular flavors: Shirley Temple, Strawberry Cream, and Raspberry Lemonade. A perfect, guilt-free sweet treat to keep the night going.

As guests exited the boat, they were given an exclusive goodie bag filled with Garage gifts — including an oversized hoodie in the brand’s color of the season, Cayenne.

