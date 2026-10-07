Take Me To Your Spot: 6 New York It Girls Bring Us To Their Local

In the sprawling metropolitan labyrinth of New York City, where new eateries promising the next best thing since sliced bread and storied watering holes are peppered on seemingly every corner, everyone claims to know the spot to be. But let’s get to it: what constitutes a truly great hangout spot? Is it flat out the food? The ambiance, or a favorite waiter? Or perhaps it’s the memories seeped into weathered tabletops, each new apartment toasted over cheap Cabernet and situationship postmortem bookended by a “last round” a few times over?

Beyond the well-trodden confines of Dimes Square and the usual TikTok-viral locales of the West Village exist plenty of tables without running into everyone you follow. (There’s a whole city out there, chica!) Who better to ask than the gals who seem to know exactly where to be? We tapped Aydan Nix, Kayra Theodore, Sharleen Chidiac, Vienna Skye, Sara Park, and Diva Smith, six certified cool girls, to take us to the places they return to time and again.

Aydan Nix, Stylist

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Age: 24

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

The spot: Bonus Room in Ridgewood

Your go-to order: Pickleback [shot] and a beer, or the Ridgewood Iced Tea, though I honestly don’t want to know what’s in it. I think it’s something like a twisted tea, peach schnapps, and vodka concoction? Then, fried pickles, buffalo wings, and a Caesar salad.

How did you discover it? It’s two blocks from my best friend’s apartment, and we always abuse any dives near us.

How far it is from your house? A six-minute $8 Uber, or a 30-minute walk.

When you became a regular: We used to go casually, but it became more of a regular spot in the last three months.

Your best night there: We love their trivia Tuesdays. There isn’t one specific night, but all of our friends congregate there and eat and chat. We won the best team name once with “Larry Fungus.” Still really proud of that.

Sharleen Chidiac, Dancer

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Age: 35

Hometown: Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

The spot: Wei’s in Williamsburg

Your go-to order: Soup dumplings, spicy peanut wontons, green beans with garlic, Wei’s spicy chicken.

How did you discover it? My friend took me there after we played a show at Baby’s All Right.

How far it is from your house? Not far.

When you became a regular: I go there a lot because I love Chinese food and it’s cute and it’s close by to [my dance space] Pageant and my band’s practice space. Plus the kitchen’s open until 2 a.m.

Your best night there: When NYLON took me there.

Kayra Theodore, Hair Artist

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Age: 27

Hometown: Long Island, New York

The spot: The Roxy Hotel in Tribeca

Your go-to order: Any specialty coffee with a chocolate-chip cookie.

How did you discover it? After being invited to a short-film premiere, but I had no idea how lively the lobby was.

How far it is from your house? It's an hour drive on a good day. I'm an (Long) Island gyal.

When you became a regular: Last fall, when I found out there was chess and pool.

Your best night there: When I won chess four times in a row and tied and then went to a Haitian film festival showing downstairs. That was the first time I was in a room with majority first-generation Haitian creatives, and we all related to the films they were showing. The themes, the language, cultural nuances. It was truly such a special moment to share laughs, tears, and overall emotional roller-coaster with people who live such similar experiences.

Vienna Skye, Actor

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Age: 28

Hometown: East Brunswick, New Jersey

The spot: Gem Home

Your go-to order: Their sweet potato sandwich is such an unexpected combo that I can’t seem to replicate at home, so I always order that. They start serving them at 11:30, so if I am there for breakfast, I usually get a scone and a matcha Americano.

How did you discover it? Whenever I go out of town, even just for a couple days, a new place opens while I’m gone. Gem Home was one of those places I stumbled upon when it opened about two years ago, and I’ve been going ever since.

How far it is from your house? About 3,000 steps. I try to get 20,000 steps per day, so a Gem Home trip should be 6,000 round trip.

When you became a regular: This year. Whenever I want to meet a friend I always suggest Gem. It’s usually a convenient location for everyone.

Your best night there: I was at Gem Home when I found out that I got the role I’ve been really excited about.

Sara Park, Creative Director

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Age: 28

Hometown: Atlanta raised, Queens born.

The spot: Otto's Shrunken Head

Your go-to order: Pangs Punch because it's radioactive and comes with a glow stick. Or the Shrunken Skirt because a Hula girl mug is cute. I would like to go on a double date and try the Volcano Blast together. It's for three to four people, and there's a flame in the center.

How did you discover it? I love tiki bars. I am always discovering new bars really just by walking around and being curious. If I see animal print, I'll do a double-take and look it up on my map to save it. My hobby is taking my friends to new spots and seeing their reactions to an epic spot they haven't gone to that isn't blown up but has immense swag and vibes. I like an experience.

How far it is from your house? 25-minute bus ride. Shout-out M15.

When you became a regular: I started coming here about a year ago. I like spots with an old-school, charming atmosphere with locals [on] weekdays when you just want one cute drink before you have your not-so-cute (tequila soda) drinks after.

Your best night there: It was punk/rockabilly night, and because it was a weekday, there were barely any people there — which honestly made it better. I sang and danced all night with my girlfriend and smoked way too many cigarettes. A few friendly drunk calls here and there...

Diva Smith, Musician

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Age: 27

Hometown: Los Angeles

The spot: The York

Your go-to order: An Aperol spritz (yes, sometimes even in the winter) and the cheeseburger with a lettuce wrap. And tater tots and onion rings for the table.

How did you discover it? Through friends.

How far it is from your house? A 10-minute walk.

When you became a regular: In 2025, I went home to L.A. for a few months to recuperate after a breakup, and when I came back to the city, this was the new spot my friends had discovered. I’m not sure how it came into our orbit, but now I can’t really imagine our weekly rotation without it.

Your best night there: I feel like there’s something in the air here that makes people want to tell their secrets. Every time I go to The York, I end up hearing stories I’ve never heard before from my best friends I see every day. Something about the energy in there makes us have our deepest chats and I always leave feeling a deeper love for girlhood and friendship.