Spritzes & Empire of The Sun: Xandra Pohl's Pegasus Race Photo Diary

It’s only fitting that on Saturday Jan.24, the Pegasus World Cup celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2026, the year of the horse. As the highly coveted, highly chic race took place on the tracks just north of Miami, a sold-out audience of over 10,000 guests gathered in celebration of the it-girl sport — from Offset and Larsa Pippen to influencers from coast to coast, it was clear that artists, musicians, celebrities, and creators agree: Pegasus is an affair not to be missed.

The day may be filled with a series of horse races where the suites are basically a fashion show in itself, but it’s the nightlife programming by Groot Hospitality and Palm Tree Crew that sets this race day apart. Miami DJ and influencer Xandra Pohl takes NYLON along for the ride, sharing her personal shots from one of her favorite days of the year. The high vibes and pop-up performances kept coming, as Empire of the Sun and Two Friends performed at the venue’s Pegasus Fan Zone and Carousel Club before the night closed with an after-party at LIV. After all, even horse girls love the club.

Just finished getting ready! About to leave for Pegasus World Cup. It’s my fourth year in a row going, one of my favorite days of the year in Florida. :)

Fit check with bestie. I’m obsessed with this dress from Norma Kamali.

Car selfies ‘til I die. Low-key was getting so nauseous in the car lol... NEED an Aperol Spritz.

Getty Images Had to get the group chat pic on the carpet, of course. This photo is definitely getting framed!!

Just arrived on-site. I love how everything is so pink and colorful here.

Don’t worry, we found the Spritzes.

Seeing the horses before the race is one of my favorite parts — they are so beautiful.

My friend’s dad’s horse was one of the winners of Pegasus — how cool?!

Quick flick with Empire of the Sun. Their set was insane, don’t even get me started on their visuals.

Getty Images And the party starts...