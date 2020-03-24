PornHub Makes Premium Free & Donates 50,000 Masks

PornHub has become our moral compass. The adult entertainment platform announced on Tuesday that it will donate 50,000 surgical masks to New York area medics and other first responders at the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to the masks, the platform will also offer free PornHub Premium worldwide for 30 days in "an effort to encourage the importance of staying home and practicing social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic," it stated in a press release.

This is good news for everyone, but especially for the NYC Health Department, who not too long ago issued a guide on safe sex practices in the time of coronavirus in which they stated that "you are your safest sex partner." Thankfully, PornHub is now here to help everyone keep their hands to themselves.

On top of the 50,000 masks donation, which PornHub will be distributing among several medical institutions in NYC, the streaming giant has also pledged €50,000 to various European organizations for the purchase of masks and other medical equipment, along with $25,000 to the Sex Works Outreach Project, which will help support sex workers impacted by COVID-19. That's not all — according to a recent blog post by the platform, PornHub is also giving its "Models" 100 percent of the profits for the month of April. Good for PornHub!

Meanwhile, the tune President Trump and other government officials are singing is that they want people going back to work in the coming weeks in order to limit the economic consequences of the virus, despite warnings from public health officials. Oh, what a world we live in.

